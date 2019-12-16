Collaboraction Announces Lineup For Third Encounter Series: BEING AND BECOMING

Collaboraction, Chicago's theater for social change, announces the lineup for its third Encounter Series: Being and Becoming, its annual performance series curated around diversity, equity and inclusion, running January 14-25, 2020 at Kennedy-King College Theater,

740 W. 63rd St., in Chicago's Englewood community.

Collaboraction's 2020 Encounter Series is comprised of two programs of mid-length works (20 minutes or longer) of theater, visual art, music, video, dance and performance. Each program runs approximately two hours, and culminates with a Crucial Conversation in which the audience is welcome to share their thoughts and experiences with the artists and top Chicago social justice activists.

Encounter: Being - Program 1 includes two world premieres by and about two amazing Chicago artists: Lady Sol's Dance Diary, Vol. 1 an autobiographical solo show by Leida "Lady Sol" Garcia, co-founder of Kuumba Lynx, the Chicago hip-hop youth and social justice collective, directed by Sandra Delgado; and Inspire: Breathe Life by Sir Taylor, founding member of the Jesse White Tumblers and founder of The Example Setters, directed by Anthony Moseley.

Being previews are Tuesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, January 16 at 7 p.m. Press Opening is Saturday, January 18 at 3 p.m. Performances are Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

Encounter: Becoming - Program 2 combines four works: Englewood: A Love Story, devised and directed by Reginald Edmund, founder of Black Lives, Black Works International Project; SANKOFA by Chicago spoken word artist Antwon Funches, directed by Tatyana Chante; F.O.P., a drama about two Chicago police confronting departmental racism by UrbanTheater Artistic Director Miranda Gonzalez, directed by Juan Castenada; and Lift Every Voice, the newest collaboration between Jeff-winning playwright G. Riley Mills and musician/writer/west side community activist Willie Round about the impact of a racist Snapchat message at a Chicago high school, directed by Rory Jobst.

Becoming previews are Wednesday, January 15 at 7 p.m. and Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Press Opening is Saturday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Performances are Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 25 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 to $35. Encounter Series All-Access Passes are $30-$60. To purchase, visit collaboraction.org/encounter or call the Collaboraction box office, (312) 226-9633.

For its 23rd season, Collaboraction has launched its One City Ticket Giveaway in which the company is giving away two free tickets to the first person from each of the 58 Chicago zip codes. Visit collaboraction.org/one-city-tickets to try your luck for free tickets to Collaboraction's third Encounter Series and Collaboraction's spring 2020 world premiere of Red Island.





