Citadel Theatre Preents OUTSIDE MULLINGAR, February 11

Cast and crew have been announced for Citadel Theatre Company's OUTSIDE MULLINGAR, by John Patrick Shanley, who won an Oscar Award for MOONSTRUCK and a Tony Award as well as the Pulitzer Prize for DOUBT.

In this romantic comedy set in a rural part of Ireland, farmers Anthony and Rosemary have been next-door neighbors their whole lives. Rosemary has been romantically interested in Anthony her entire life but afraid to tell him and the shy Anthony has been unaware of Rosemary's feelings. When Anthony's father threatens to sell the farm to a nephew since Anthony dislikes farming, Rosemary realizes she may not be able to carry her torch for much longer.

Citadel's production of Shanley's comedy will celebrate both romance and the luck o' the Irish, by opening on February 11, just before Valentine's Day; and playing through March 13, 2022, the weekend before St. Patrick's Day. Press opening is Friday, February 11, 2022, at 8 pm.

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR will be directed by Beth Wolf, founding artistic director of MIDSOMMER FLIGHT. Wolf previously directed THE ROOMMATE for Citadel Theatre. Wolf's four-person cast will include Ross Frawley as Anthony, Laura Leonardo Ownby as Rosemary, Actors' Equity Association member Susan Hoflander as Aoife, and Jack Hickey as Tony. Understudies are Aaron Hoge (Anthony), Emily Robinson-Dykstra (Rosemary), and Eamonn McDonough (Tony).

The design and production team includes Jeff award-winner Eric Luchen (Scenic Design), Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Stefanie M. Senior (Sound Design), Samuel Stephens (Lighting Design), Anna Mae Durham (Props Design), Nick Peebles (Master Carpenter), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), Cate Gillespie (Dialect Coach), Jennifer Mickelson (Intimacy Director), and Matthew Silar (Stage Manager).



Tickets are $20.00 for previews and $40 - $45 for the regular run and are on sale now at www.citadeltheatre.org.