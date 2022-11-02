Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Chicagoland With CORTEO Next Spring

Cirque du Soleil returns to the Chicagoland area after a four-year absence with its joyous Corteo, to be presented at the NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates) for five performances only, from Thursday, June 1, 2023 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005, and debuted under the Big Top in Chicago the following year. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on four continents. Cirque du Soleil last performed in Chicago in 2019.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience; an atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena show. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage, setting the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

Tickets for Corteo at NOW Arena are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today. For free membership subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General public on-sale starts on November 7, 2022, at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human, and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.