Cirque Du Soleil & Madison Square Garden Debut Holiday Show At Chi Theatre

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) are pleased to announce that an all-new, family theatrical production, 'Twas the Night Before... will make its debut at The Chicago Theatre this holiday season. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine.

This vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre from November 29 through December 8, 2019 for 17 performances. Tickets are on-sale now.

"We are thrilled to return to Chicago with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic. 'Twas the Night Before... is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time." said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer.

"At MSG, we're committed to bringing our audiences the very best and most captivating entertainment available anywhere in the world," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Cirque du Soleil - another name in world-class entertainment - on this one-of-a-kind production, which we know will not only provide a unique celebration of the season, but also inspire another generation to appreciate the creativity, athleticism and artistry of Cirque du Soleil."

'Twas the Night Before..., Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show, is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. The production follows the journey of Isabella, a young girl who's become jaded by all the hoopla surrounding Christmas. Join her as she is suddenly whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she will meet characters straight out of the classic poem. Will Isabella's dazzling adventures reignite her holiday spirit in time for Santa's arrival? Expect the unexpected through this all new production and find out what happened before Santa dropped in.

For more information and tickets to 'Twas the Night Before... at The Chicago Theatre, visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque or call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at The Chicago Theatre. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.





