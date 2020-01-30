Church of Beethoven Oak Park Will Present Cara Schlecker with Pianist Paul Dykstra

For their first performance of the 2020 season in our new location, The Church of Beethoven, Oak Park will introduce its audience to violinist Cara Schlecker, who is joined by pianist Paul Dykstra.

This program ranges from classical to jazz arrangements, including works by John Williams, Fritz Kreisler and Robert Dauber. Most notably on the program is a rarely performed arrangement of George Gershwin's opera, Porgy and Bess. It is a thrilling and beautiful arrangement for violin and piano by violinist Igor Frolov.

One performance only - Sunday, February 16th at 10:30 am.

Tickets are only $15 for general admission and $10 for students / kids

Don't miss this exciting kick-off to 2020!

WHAT:

Church of Beethoven, Oak Park presents Cara Schlecker with pianist Paul Dykstra

WHEN:

Sunday, February 16th 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

International Mansion 509 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park

COST:

$15 ADULTS, $10 STUDENTS

TICKETS:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4492295

Social:

https://www.facebook.com/events/566649017509555/

See a sneak peek here:

Igor Frolov's Concert Fantasy on Themes from Gershwin's Opera Porgy and Bess

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dxvoyro6dAs

RED VELVET:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KndOpfKt2QA

Visit:

http://www.caraschlecker.com/Home.html

For more information visit www.churchofbeethoven-oakpark.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You