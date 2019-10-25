Christmas Bingo Returns To The Royal George Theatre

Did Santa babysit the baby Jesus? Why were the Three Wise Men so lost? Do you know what the holiday classic Silent Night first sounded like? The answers to these and other humorous questions are answered in the hit holiday comedy CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT.

Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy Late Nite Catechism, CHRISTMAS BINGO brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

The comedy has been a fixture in Chicago since 2012, and now returns again to the Royal George Theatre, Chicago. Christmas Bingo is the second installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hit Bible Bingo. The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune's theater critic.

In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible . . . and a clever re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

In its review, The Chicago Reader recommended the show, saying, "Vicki Quade has made a career out of Catholic comedy (Late Nite Catechism, Bible Bingo), and she's in top form here."

Quade will be sharing the role of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien with the talented Chicago actresses Kathleen Puls Andrade, Lisa Braatz, Liz Cloud, and Cheryl Roy.

Today's Fan, an online review site, calls Christmas Bingo, "delightful." "You will be engaged by the show's uniquely interactive approach that involves a bingo game with real prizes. Its entertaining aspect comes from the hilarity that ensues as Quade tackles off-beat myths and outrageous facts about Christmas."

CHRISTMAS BINGO will run for seven weeks only throughout the holiday season, starting Friday, November 15, through Sunday, December 29. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Ticket prices are $30, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 312-988-9000.

You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy these shows. But it pays to love bingo!

Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment!

More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah!!

So much fun, you'll have to confess it!!!





