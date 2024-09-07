Chicago's WGN Radio To Premiere Recording Artist Dave Gallagher's First Album In Ten Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's WGN Radio will premiere recording artist Dave Gallagher's first album in a decade, Sunday September 15th at 5pm. For an hour, After Hours host Rick Kogan will play tracks from Gallagher's upcoming album Love Songs...The Best of Me and talk about his 25-year music career and his upcoming concert Sunday, September 29tth at Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, which is at a near sell out. It is his first concert in 8 years.

With over 160,000 recordings sold, a quarter of a million streams, and numerous live TV and radio performances, acclaimed recording artist Dave Gallagher returns, celebrating the release of his first full length CD in a decade - Love Songs... The Best of Me. Featuring what the Hollywood Reporter describes as his "powerful vocal delivery that makes for quite a moving experience," the album includes covers of Bonnie Raitt's I Can't Make You Love Me, Barry Manilow's All The Time, Fallen from Pretty Woman, Carole King's Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow and Richard Marx's The Best of Me. You will hear firsthand why New York's Sound Advice said, "heartfelt and sincere, the legato voice of Dave Gallagher is joy to behold and striking, he leaves one wanting more" and "his directness and humanity are in ample supply, making listening to an emotional experience."

Dave's first Chicago performance in eight years will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 3:30pm at Wicker Park's Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $28 with a two-drink minimum and are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Dave will be performing selections from his new album, as well as fan favorites, chart hits and songs that played an important part in his 25 years in the music industry.

Dave's longtime producer/arranger, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Danny Kravitz who is also a noted screenwriter (liam neesom's #1 box office hit The Marksman) and author, will be the opening act at the concert. Dave will be joined with music director/pianist and Chicago favorite Mark Burnell, Kravitz on guitar, Jun Rodriguez on sax, Adam Bernard on drums, and Elizabeth Anderson on cello. This marks Dave's first full length concert since losing his voice in 2016 that caused him to cease live performing for several years. Now, better than ever, and still possessing what the Sun Times called "his far-reaching, emotion packed vocals," this will be a must-see and hear event.

With three full length albums and three EP's, Dave's recordings have resulted in 160,000 in sales, over a quarter of a million streams, international radio play including the BBC, and hits on iTunes Top 200 Albums Chart, Amazon's Top 50 Chart, and four singles on Adult Contemporary Christian and Inspirational charts.

Comments