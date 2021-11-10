Chicago Theatre Week Will Return in February 2022

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, returns for its 10th year and will take place February 17-27, 2022.

Chicago Theatre Week is back in-person after a quieter and mostly online 2021 theatre scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago Theatre Week, spanning a week and two full weekends, is heading into its 10th year. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, more than 100 theatre productions are expected to participate in neighborhoods throughout the city and suburbs.

A list of confirmed participating productions will be available when tickets go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less.

A "sneak peek" of the approximately 100 productions expected to participate includes: Blue Man Group (Briar Street Theatre), Come From Away (Broadway In Chicago), Don Quixote (Joffrey Ballet), Evita (Drury Lane Theatre), Gem of the Ocean (Goodman Theatre), The Lady from the Sea (Court Theatre), Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon (Lookingglass Theatre Company), Queen of the Night (Victory Gardens Theater), The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Broadway In Chicago), Together at Last (The Second City), West Side Story (Marriott Theatre) and Women of Soul (Mercury Theater Chicago).

In a typical year, more than 100 participating productions offer value-priced tickets to 600+ individual performances during Chicago Theatre Week. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time.

"Chicago theatres are open again and Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is a celebration of our resilient theatre industry. We hope every Chicagoan will celebrate with us," comments League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp. "Chicago's rich tradition of theatre is known worldwide, and Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect time to explore new work, fresh talent, musicals, improv, and more."

"Chicago's theatre scene is a critical differentiator for our City. With more than 250 theatres, Chicago offers something for everyone," said Glenn Eden, Chair, Choose Chicago Board of Directors. "Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is more important than ever as we celebrate the reopening of live theatre. Chicago Theatre Week is an amazing opportunity to experience all that Chicago has to offer for both locals and visitors alike."

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter or follow @ChicagoPlays on Twitter for updates and announcements.