Chicago Theatre Week Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Broadway In Chicago will celebrate Chicago Theatre Week with three fabulous shows, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Chicago Theatre Week is an annual celebration that features value-priced tickets to musicals, improv, dramas, and beyond. Celebrating 10 years in 2022, this highly anticipated event allows visitors and residents to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout the Chicago area.



How to buy tickets: You can purchase Chicago Theatre Week tickets at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com for all specially priced shows. Tickets are first-come, first-served. There will be limited quantities available for some shows, so it is strongly recommended that you purchase tickets early.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Now playing through April 3, 2022

Valid Theatre Week Performances: February 17-18 and 22-25

Broadway Playhouse

Production Photos available here.

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG! Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy is coming to Chicago! Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the 'Cornley University Drama Society,' whose members are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

COME FROM AWAY

February 22, 2022 - March 6, 2022

Valid Theatre Week Performances: February 22-24

Cadillac Palace Theatre

Production Photos available here.

The true story of the small town that welcomed the world. Broadway's COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America! The New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

February 22, 2022 - February 27, 2022

Valid Theatre Week Performances: February 22-27

CIBC Theatre

Production Photos available here.

Since its sell-out in London's West End, 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' is now the World's leading theatre show concerning Simon & Garfunkel featuring a live band and state of the art video projection lighting. The show includes all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson", "Cecelia", "Bridge Over Troubled Water", "Homeward Bound" and many more. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1997, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



COVID-19 Protocol: Audience members are required to be masked and show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Those with exemptions, including children, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine cards and negative COVID-19 test must be shown along with a photo I.D. and valid ticket. No home tests are accepted and due to COVID-19 protocol, children under 2 are not allowed into the theatre. No food or beverages will be served or allowed in the theatre. For further information including types of vaccines or testing details visit BroadwayInChicago.com/COVID19.



For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.