Chicago Theatre Week Tickets On Sale This Tuesday, January 11

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, returns for its 10th year and will take place February 17-27, 2022. Tickets will be on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Chicago Theatre Week is back in-person after a quieter and mostly online 2021 theatre scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago Theatre Week, spanning a week and two full weekends, is heading into its 10th year. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, theatres in neighborhoods throughout the city and suburbs are expected to participate.

"Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is the perfect occasion to support and celebrate Chicago's resilient theatre industry," comments League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp. "We have been hearing time and time again from theatre patrons how excited they were to see their first show after a long hiatus during the worst months of the pandemic. Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect occasion to explore the theatre world by taking advantage of the discounted tickets and wealth of theatrical offerings." A list of confirmed participating productions will be available when tickets go on sale. The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less.

Theatres expected to participate include: Aguijon Theatre Company, A Red Orchid Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, Bienen School of Music, Briar Street Theatre, Broadway In Chicago, Broken Nose Theatre, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, Chicago Heights Drama Group, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, Chicago Children's Theatre, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chopin Theatre, City Lit Theater, ComedySportz, The Den Theatre, DePaul School of Music, Drunk Shakespeare, Drury Lane Theatre, First Folio Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Greenhouse Theater Center, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, The Imposters Theatre, Invictus Theatre Company, Joffrey Ballet, Manual Cinema, Marriott Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, Mercury Theater Chicago, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, The Neo-Futurists, Northlight Theatre, North Shore Center for Performing Arts, Nuns4Fun, Paramount Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, PrideArts, The Second City, Shattered Globe Theatre, A Theater in the Dark, Theater Wit, Theatre Above the Law, The Theatre School at DePaul, TimeLine Theatre, Trap Door Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, Windy City Playhouse, and The Wirtz Center at Northwestern. In a typical year, more than 100 participating productions offer value-priced tickets to 600+ individual performances during Chicago Theatre Week. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time.

"Chicago's theatre scene is a critical cultural differentiator for our City. With more than 250 theatres, Chicago offers something for everyone throughout the City," said Glenn Eden, Chair, Choose Chicago Board of Directors. "Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is more important than ever as we celebrate the reopening of live theatre. Chicago Theatre Week is an amazing opportunity to experience all that Chicago has to offer for both locals and visitors alike."