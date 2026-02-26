My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Chicago Summer Music Camp to Offer Early Bird Tuition for Young Musicians

Early bird tuition of $550 ends March 15, 2026.

By: Feb. 26, 2026
Chicago Summer Music Camp to Offer Early Bird Tuition for Young Musicians Image

Chicago Summer Music Camp - held from July 13-17, 2026, in Hinsdale, IL, will welcome young musicians ages 5-18 of all skill levels. Camp is structured to be enriching, exciting, and educational for children to experience music in a fun way throughout the long summer months. AMI's award-winning faculty create a curriculum to amplify the best aspects of music education and performance, where campers create and perform music daily.

Don't miss out on the Early Tuition $550 - ENDS 3/15/2026!
Watch Summer Music Camp Video

Key Details:

  • July 13-17, 2026

  • EARLY TUITION - $550 - ENDS 3/15 (regular tuition $600) - REGISTER

  • Ages - 5-18yrs

  • All Instruments

  • Camps: Beginner to Advanced - 9-3pm

  • Faculty: American Music Institute - Award Winning Faculty

  • Aftercare Available: daily until 5:30pm

  • Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus, 20 miles west of downtown Chicago - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL

Camp Curriculum:

  • Beginner Camp (9am-1pm / ages 5-12yrs old): making & experiencing several instruments; reading & writing music; composing songs; aural training; and more...

  • Little Mozart & Young Artist Camps (9am-3pm / ages 5-18yrs old): music theory & history, composition, improv class, chamber music, and more...


For more info on the Chicago Summer Music Camp, and how to register, call 630-850-8505 or www.summermusiccampchicago.com.





Broadway Bracket


Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos