Chicago Summer Music Camp to Offer Early Bird Tuition for Young Musicians

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Summer Music Camp - held from July 13-17, 2026, in Hinsdale, IL, will welcome young musicians ages 5-18 of all skill levels. Camp is structured to be enriching, exciting, and educational for children to experience music in a fun way throughout the long summer months. AMI's award-winning faculty create a curriculum to amplify the best aspects of music education and performance, where campers create and perform music daily.

Don't miss out on the Early Tuition $550 - ENDS 3/15/2026!

Watch Summer Music Camp Video

Key Details:

July 13-17, 2026

EARLY TUITION - $550 - ENDS 3/15 (regular tuition $600) - REGISTER

Ages - 5-18yrs

All Instruments

Camps: Beginner to Advanced - 9-3pm

Faculty: American Music Institute - Award Winning Faculty

Aftercare Available: daily until 5:30pm

Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus, 20 miles west of downtown Chicago - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL

Camp Curriculum:

Beginner Camp (9am-1pm / ages 5-12yrs old): making & experiencing several instruments; reading & writing music; composing songs; aural training; and more...

Little Mozart & Young Artist Camps (9am-3pm / ages 5-18yrs old): music theory & history, composition, improv class, chamber music, and more...



For more info on the Chicago Summer Music Camp, and how to register, call 630-850-8505 or www.summermusiccampchicago.com.