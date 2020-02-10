Chicago Sinfonietta Presents A Sonic Art Exhibition During Women's History Month March

Leading the nation in programming works by women and diverse, under-represented composers, Chicago Sinfonietta, the nation's most diverse orchestra, presents Sight + Sound, a sonic art exhibition meant to take audiences on an introspective journey through the world of visual art by way of music. Featuring world-renowned violinist Jennifer Koh as a guest artist for a World Premiere commissioned work by composer Courtney Bryan, the concert will meld symphonic color in a tribute to the world's most groundbreaking artists in a visceral celebration of the senses. Chicago Sinfonietta's performances will occur Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, and on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave in Chicago.

Under the direction of Chicago Sinfonietta Music Director Mei-Ann Chen, Chicago Sinfonietta's Sight + Sound Concert will open with Adam Schoenberg's Finding Rothko, kicking off the program with a composition based on works from well-known abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. The piece is focused particularly on color as it is separated into four movements named after the colors used in four distinct Rothko paintings: orange, yellow, red and wine. The orchestra will perform along with theatrical lighting to assist audience members in visualizing each movement.

Concluding the first half of the Sight + Sound program is the World Premiere of Syzygy by composer Courtney Bryan. The performance will feature native Chicagoan and powerhouse violin soloist Jennifer Koh in Bryan's first ever project with Chicago Sinfonietta. Commissioned in collaboration with ARCO Collaborative's "The New American Concerto Project," Syzygy is a creative new work that celebrates female artists Frida Kahlo, Maya Lin and Alma Thomas and their cultural contributions to society and their respective artistic mediums. Comprised of three movements, Bryan explores themes of science and art, light and dark, and how nature manifests in all forms of art and music.

Bryan explains: "It is an honor to work with the dynamic Chicago Sinfonietta and the phenomenal Jennifer Koh for the first time to perform my first violin concerto! This composition is special to me as it highlights the visual art of three major female artists that I feel drawn to and want to learn more about: Frida Kahlo, Maya Lin and Alma Thomas. I was particularly fascinated by their works inspired by eclipses or invoking a sense of natural wonder, which ultimately led me to align these three artists in one piece, similarly to how planetary objects can align as a syzygy. I hope audience members feel the themes of curiosity and beauty, lightness and darkness, and I look forward to learning what resonates with the audience after the premiere."

"I am thrilled to bring the World Premiere of Courtney Bryan's spectacular piece to life alongside the Chicago Sinfonietta and Mei-Ann Chen," said violinist Jennifer Koh. "I actually performed for the first time with Chicago Sinfonietta when I was 14 or 15 years old and I am so excited to be back working with an organization that has inspired me, especially as a woman of color, since the beginning of my career. Bryan's composition is an incredibly moving and soaring piece that melds visual art and music in a compelling way for both the musicians playing it and for the audiences who will first get to experience it in a concert hall."

The second half of the program will consist entirely of a performance of Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged by Maurice Ravel for symphony orchestra. This piece, which was originally written as a suite for piano, is most popular in the form the Chicago Sinfonietta will present. Inspired by drawings and watercolor works of Russian artist and architect Viktor Hartmann, Pictures at an Exhibition pays homage to a gallery of Hartmann's artistry both with enthusiasm and reverence in a grand and majestic finale rivaled only by the works of art it describes.

"Art and music. Music and art. Two art forms that have developed in history with such intertwined ways! This program explores the interesting developments over the centuries through masterwork that stood the test of time and two contemporary works that were either inspired by actual paintings by Rothko, or to celebrate the contributions of three women artists through the world renowned violinist originally from Chicago, Jennifer Koh, interpreting the brand new work, Syzygy, by Courtney Bryan," said Mei-Ann Chen, music director of Chicago Sinfonietta. "There is something for everyone on this beautiful program inspired by the visual art - honoring the past with majestic and well known repertoire, embracing the future with new and interesting works, and last but not least, celebrating the women artists in our society during Women's History Month!"

Since its inception, diversity, inclusion and bold and dynamic programming have been at the center of Chicago Sinfonietta's mission. In 2016, Chicago Sinfonietta was one of just 14 organizations in the nation to receive the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions - the "genius award" for nonprofit organizations. The Sinfonietta was also selected in 2016 by the Chicago Innovation Awards in recognition of its innovative approach to programming. Prior to that, Chicago Sinfonietta was named by ASCAP as the recipient of the 2011-12 Award for Adventurous Programming and in 2013 was dubbed, "the city's hippest orchestra" by the Chicago Tribune, always embracing the daring programming that has been part of its history.

Chicago Sinfonietta is grateful to supporting concert sponsor Fifth Third Bank, season sponsors including BMO Harris Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Southwest Airlines, Fairmont Hotel, Hotel Indigo, Northern Trust, Macy's and its season media sponsors including Chicago Reader, Chicago Magazine, Naperville Magazine, WBEZ and Chicago Tribune.

Tickets to Chicago Sinfonietta's Sight + Sound range from $10 to $62 when purchased in advance online. For tickets or more information, please visit www.chicagosinfonietta.org.





