Chicago Philharmonic To Present World Premiere Of INVECTUS And Midwest Premiere Of AN AFRICAN AMERICAN REQUIEM

The performance will take place October 18, 2025, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

Chicago Philharmonic, in partnership with Ear Taxi Festival, will present two landmark works on October 18, 2025: the world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s Invictus and the Midwest premiere of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem.

The concert will bring nearly 200 musicians to the stage of the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, including Chicago Philharmonic, the Apollo Chorus of Chicago, and five acclaimed soloists.

Geter’s An African American Requiem has been recognized as one of the most significant choral-orchestral works of recent years. The piece intertwines the traditional Latin requiem with African American spirituals and the words of activists, including civil rights icon Ida B. Wells and contemporary human rights advocate Jamilia Land. The work examines racial violence while offering a space for grief, remembrance, and resilience. Having premiered to critical acclaim on the West Coast, the Requiem arrives in Chicago, the city Geter now calls home.

Opening the program is Garrop’s Invictus, a piano concerto composed for Grammy-nominated pianist Marta Aznavoorian. Inspired by William Ernest Henley’s iconic poem, the work channels themes of determination and perseverance across its movements. The premiere will be recorded live and released by Cedille Records.

Together, these premieres highlight voices past and present who have used their artistry to confront injustice and inspire change.

Performers

  • Scott Speck – Conductor
  • Marta Aznavoorian – Piano
  • Apollo Chorus of Chicago, directed by Stephen Alltop
  • Tiana Sorenson – Soprano
  • Leah Dexter – Mezzo-Soprano
  • Cameo Humes – Tenor
  • Khary Laurent – Bass

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E Randolph, Chicago, IL
Tickets: Starting at $25, available at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling (312) 334-7777




