Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Philharmonic Launches Career Video Series For Young Musicians

Videos walk viewers through the many higher education and career opportunities for musicians and music enthusiasts.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Today, Chicago Philharmonic launches a free seven-part video series providing career information to young aspiring musicians. Led by Chicago Philharmonic clarinetist Gene Collerd, these approachable videos walk viewers through the many higher education and career opportunities for musicians and music enthusiasts of all kinds.

Chicago Philharmonic's roster of successful community engagement programs includes Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic (free side-by-side concerts in Chicago parks in which community musicians rehearse and perform a concert alongside professional Chicago Philharmonic musicians), Chi Phil AMP (an in-school mentorship program designed to enhance school music programs), Families to the Phil (a program providing hundreds of free symphonic concert tickets to students and their families), and more. Despite this robust array of educational programs, professional musicians, arts administrators, and teachers still notice a problem: many young music students are unsure of how to make a career through music. And performing professionally is just one option of many: the world needs passionate music producers, engineers, administrators, composers, conductors, teachers, therapists, and more.

In the first video, Collerd explains the need for more information regarding potential music careers: "Are you like I was in high school, unable to conceive of a life without music? That's why we've developed these short videos...to help you choose a music career that best matches your skills and interests, and to get you started on your way there."

Collerd, a Chicago Philharmonic clarinetist, University of Illinois in Chicago professor and administrator, and active Chicago chamber and symphonic musician, created the videos for the benefit of young students and musicians. As a performer, educator, administrator, and conductor, Collerd is uniquely qualified to help students find their own career path in the arts.

These seven videos will be released weekly on Chicago Philharmonic's YouTube and social media pages.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Youth Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Tote bag
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Receives NEA Grant Photo

Pegasus Theatre Chicago Receives NEA Grant

The Music Institute of Chicago Announces Free Virtual Lecture Series Photo

The Music Institute of Chicago Announces Free Virtual Lecture Series

League of Chicago Theatres Announces Reimagined Chicago Theatre Week Photo

League of Chicago Theatres Announces Reimagined Chicago Theatre Week

Sideshow Theatre Company Announces All-Digital 2021 Season Photo

Sideshow Theatre Company Announces All-Digital 2021 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Dutch National Ballet Announces Two Livestreams Hans Van Manen Variations Programme
  • Operadagen Rotterdam Continues As O
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!