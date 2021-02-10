Chicago Philharmonic Launches Career Video Series For Young Musicians

Today, Chicago Philharmonic launches a free seven-part video series providing career information to young aspiring musicians. Led by Chicago Philharmonic clarinetist Gene Collerd, these approachable videos walk viewers through the many higher education and career opportunities for musicians and music enthusiasts of all kinds.

Chicago Philharmonic's roster of successful community engagement programs includes Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic (free side-by-side concerts in Chicago parks in which community musicians rehearse and perform a concert alongside professional Chicago Philharmonic musicians), Chi Phil AMP (an in-school mentorship program designed to enhance school music programs), Families to the Phil (a program providing hundreds of free symphonic concert tickets to students and their families), and more. Despite this robust array of educational programs, professional musicians, arts administrators, and teachers still notice a problem: many young music students are unsure of how to make a career through music. And performing professionally is just one option of many: the world needs passionate music producers, engineers, administrators, composers, conductors, teachers, therapists, and more.

In the first video, Collerd explains the need for more information regarding potential music careers: "Are you like I was in high school, unable to conceive of a life without music? That's why we've developed these short videos...to help you choose a music career that best matches your skills and interests, and to get you started on your way there."

Collerd, a Chicago Philharmonic clarinetist, University of Illinois in Chicago professor and administrator, and active Chicago chamber and symphonic musician, created the videos for the benefit of young students and musicians. As a performer, educator, administrator, and conductor, Collerd is uniquely qualified to help students find their own career path in the arts.

These seven videos will be released weekly on Chicago Philharmonic's YouTube and social media pages.