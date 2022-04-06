Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus Join Ukrainian Musicians for Benefit Concert

On Saturday, April 9 at 7pm, the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra and chorus members from the Lyric Opera Stage Artists will perform the "We Stand with Ukraine" Benefit Concert.

Taking place at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral at 835 N. Oakley Boulevard in Chicago, the concert is presented by the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, St. Nicholas Cathedral School, and Chicago Sister Cities International Kyiv Committee.

Proceeds will support the needs of newly arrived Ukrainian children enrolling in St. Nicholas Cathedral School, as well as humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Conducted by Michael Holian, the "We Stand with Ukraine" Benefit Concert will feature music of Lysenko, Hulak-Artemovsky, Skoryk, Barber, Elgar, and Verdi.

Bassoonist and musician organizer Preman Tilson explains the genesis of the benefit concert: "We have all been shocked by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. Connecting with the Chicago Ukrainian-American community has been incredibly gratifying, and the musicians are very happy to donate our time and talents. My hope is that we can make a real difference in the lives of the refugee children who will be coming to Chicago."

The Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians are particularly looking forward to performing side-by-side with Ukrainian musicians and vocalists. Violinist Laura Miller adds, "Many of us feel quite helpless and are looking for ways to contribute in a meaningful way. Music truly is an international language, and sharing the stage with local Ukrainian musicians will be a very moving experience. Let's fill the cathedral with music and stand united as one people."

Tickets for the "We Stand with Ukraine" Benefit Concert are $100 per person. Donations welcomed and appreciated. To purchase tickets visit: https://www.stnicholascathedralschool.org/a-benefit-concert-we-stand-with-ukraine.