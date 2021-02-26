Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Dramatists Announces Spring 2021 Classes

The company is offering a 20% Early Bird Registration Discount on specific classes.

Feb. 26, 2021  
Chicago Dramatists Announces Spring 2021 Classes

Chicago Dramatists has announced its spring line up of writing courses! For a limited time, the company is offering a 20% Early Bird Registration Discount on specific classes, when students select the Early Bird Registration option at checkout.

This offer is only good when applied before March 31. (The courses that make use of this discount are specified below). All classes will be held via Zoom for the spring session.

All Chicago Dramatist classes are led by highly experienced and supportive faculty, are dedicated to the writer - their vision, their voice, their process. This exciting schedule includes classes designed for storytellers of all kinds, from new writers just beginning their creative journey, to seasoned dramatists dedicated to furthering their craft.

Whether your interest lies in solo-storytelling, playwriting, musical theatre, or screenwriting, there are classes tailor made for you.

Chicago Dramatists has been a cornerstone of Chicago's vibrant theatre scene for over 40 years. It is the perfect place for artists of all kinds to find a dynamic home. So join in, and bring your theatrical voice to life.

See the full class list at: https://chicagodramatists.org/classes/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Music Institute Chorale Welcomes International Guests March 14 Photo

Music Institute Chorale Welcomes International Guests March 14

Goodman Theatre Announces Casting for THE SECRETARIES Photo

Goodman Theatre Announces Casting for THE SECRETARIES

SESAME STREETs Alan Muraoka Directs Part II Of Token Theatres ZAC EFRON Photo

SESAME STREET's Alan Muraoka Directs Part II Of Token Theatre's ZAC EFRON

Chicago Childrens Theatre Opens Registration For Spring Break Camp, Spring Classes and 202 Photo

Chicago Children's Theatre Opens Registration For Spring Break Camp, Spring Classes and 2021 Summer Camps


More Hot Stories For You

  • Australian Ballet Presents SUMMERTIME AT THE BALLET
  • Bell Shakespeare Presents Limited Season Of John Bell's Rare Solo Performance
  • YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL To Be 1st KXT Show Streamed Nationally This March
  • Sydney Choreographic Centre Announced