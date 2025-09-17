Chicago Children’s Theatre to Presenet 20th Anniversary Gala at City Winery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate and raise funds to support Chicago’s first and largest professional theater devoted to young audiences at Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 20th Anniversary Gala, Friday, October 10 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., program at 8 p.m., and dancing and live music performed by The Ron Burgundy’s at 9 p.m. Shop CCT’s epic silent auction, raise a paddle to support theater for young audiences at the live auction and enjoy an evening of whimsy, spectacle, glamour and fun. ﻿

﻿﻿

﻿Tickets are $250 per person; $400 per couple. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org/special-events to purchase tickets. Sponsor tables are also available.

Chicago Children’s Theatre took to the stage in 2005 with a big idea: Chicago is the greatest theater city in the world, and it deserves a great children’s theater. Now, in 2025-26, Chicago Children’s Theatre is celebrating 20 years of progress, and the potential of the future.

Chicago Children's Theatre remains the only children's theater ever to be honored by the American Theatre Wing (The Tony's) with a National Theatre Company Award, by virtue of being "a burgeoning innovator, shaping its local community through the theater arts." The company’s achievements also include:

Over one-million community members served



24 World Premieres, with a focus on adapting contemporary children’s literature for the stage by Black and Brown authors



8 NEA Awards, recognizing theatrical productions of the highest standards of excellence



Financial assistance and scholarships to over a quarter million CPS students

Breaking barriers with the city's very first theatrical programming for young people on the autism spectrum, the internationally-heralded Red Kite Project



An industry leader in Access programs for youth with all types of special needs



The 2017 opening of Chicago Children’s Theatre’s permanent home in the West Loop, a former police station reimagined into a mixed use performing arts, education, and community center



And countless other achievements

