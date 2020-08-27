Chicago Children's Theatre to Convert its West Loop Parking Lot to an Outdoor Drive-In

They will debut new BEATRIX POTTER AND FRIENDS on the big screen October 1-18.

Families, get ready for Drive In Theatre: Beatrix Potter and Friends this fall at Chicago Children's Theatre.

The city's largest professional theater dedicated to children and families will turn its West Loop parking lot into an outdoor drive-in this October where it will debut an all-new, outdoor, socially distanced production, Drive In Theatre: Beatrix Potter and Friends, specially created for the big screen.

Long a perennial favorite at Chicago Children's Theatre, CCT's new drive-In Beatrix Potter and Friends was re-created this summer with a fun, outdoor movie setting and online streaming in mind.

Performances are October 1-18: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

i??Chicago Children's Theatre is centrally located at 100 S. Racine Street in Chicago's West Loop, just minutes from I-90, I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 8 at chicagochildrenstheatre.org.i?? Tickets are $45 per car (up to 6 people) or $45 for a socially distanced "pod" for families who prefer to arrive on foot with blankets or folding chairs. Space is limited to 17 cars and/or pods per show, so please reserve early. Advance reservations only. No walk-up sales.

For more information, call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You