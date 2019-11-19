Chicago Children's Theatre Presents WAKE UP, BROTHER BEAR!

Who better than a playful pair of bears to warm up your family's winter hibernation?

Chicago Children's Theatre invites families to treat their little cubs to Wake Up, Brother Bear!, a highly interactive journey through the four seasons led by two loveable bears. See a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond. Full of music and physical activity, Wake Up, Brother Bear! takes kids on a fun, intimate and immersive theatrical experience. Even the littlest theatergoers will feel part of the show as they experience live storytelling in a whole new way. Pre and post show activities in the lobby round out the fun.

Wake Up, Brother Bear! will be presented January 25-February 16, 2020. That's peak arctic season in Chicago, so bring your kids, particularly ages 0 to 6, to come thaw out at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. Public performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Run time is 45 minutes. Press performances are Saturday, January 25 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Single tickets are $22-$32 including fees. Even better, give your family the gift of live theater by including Wake Up, Brother Bear! in a 2019-20 Chicago Children's Theatre subscription package. For tickets, subscriptions, discounted rates for groups of 8 or more, and information on weekday student matinees, visit chicagochildenstheatre.org or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, is centrally located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Take advantage of free onsite parking in CCT's lot on the south side of the building. If the lot is full, free and metered street parking is available nearby, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

Access Weekend is February 8 and 9

CCT continues to grow its commitment to all Chicago children at The Station by expanding services for patrons with disabilities. Access Weekend for Wake Up, Brother Bear! is February 8 and 9. Services include:

ASL interpretation and Open Captioning: Saturday, February 8, 9:30 a.m.

Touch Tour for patrons who are low vision or blind: Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m., before the 11:30 a.m. show

Sensory Friendly performances: Sunday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more information about access and inclusion at Chicago Children's Theatre, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org/access or email access@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.







