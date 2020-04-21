Chicago Children's Theatre Offers Spring Red Kite Camp

The Chicago Children's Theatre is offering virtual classes and a new camp, called The Red Kite Project.

The project works with children on the autism spectrum, and includes virtual Spring Red Kite Fly @Home Classes and a new Spring Red Kite Camp.

Virtual Camp Red Kite

For ages 8-22

April 20-24

$200 for the full week; $50 per day

Camp Red Kite is an arts camp tailored specifically to the unique interests and needs of young people on the autism spectrum. Each day for five days, Red Kite campers will engage in online classes in drama, art, music and movement. Camp is led by a team of specialized artists and educators trained to create a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for children affected by autism.

Camp days will be a mix of online teacher instruction, live stream group activities, individual classes which students can engage with at their own pace, and offline activities to play at home and get everyone out from in front of the screen. The goal is to create a shared arts experience that encourages self-expression, social engagement, creative exploration, and above all, FUN!

Red Kite Fly@Home: Shakespeare & Autism

For ages 8 and up

Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., starting April 28

$15 per class; $35 for 3 classes; $60 for 6 classes

The Hunter Heartbeat Method is a series of sensory drama games that utilize the heartbeat rhythm of Shakespeare's plays and larger than life characters to engage the social and communicative barriers of autism. This class is specifically designed for neurodiverse learners and adapted for an online learning experience.

Red Kite Fly@Home: Drama Time

For ages 8 and up

Thursdays, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., starting April 30

$15 per class; $35 for 3 classes; $60 for 6 classes

For anyone with autism who is cooped up in the house, come play some drama games online with some new Red Kite friends! This class is designed with specialized lesson plans to help students move their body, get out some of that pent up energy, and have fun playing imagination games.





