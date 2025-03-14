Chicago Cabaret Professionals Reveals Upcoming Musical Mondays Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Once again, CCP will present three unforgettable Musical Mondays of entertainment at Rhapsody Theater. The cabaret performances will take place on March 24, May 12 and July 14. Each show is themed. Two highlight great American songwriters and the third showcases songs about the world’s great cities.

Cabaret is known for its intimate nature, using storytelling to engage and delight attendees. Two hours of musical bliss to escape from the outside world. With the recent attention to the Schwartz written show, “Wicked”, the first concert, “Even Stephen: Schwartz, Sondheim and Wonder”, will be of particular interest to the movie-going crowd.

Even Stephen: Schwartz, Sondheim & Wonder

Monday, March 24, 2025

7:30 pm

Performers: Ken Baker, David Edelfelt, Cindy Firing, Ava Logan, Alex Magno, Beckie Menzie, Tom Michael, Ellen Winters Reynolds, Rachel Silvert, Julie Soroko, Zoé Soteres, Joyce Thomas. Music Director: Beckie Menzie, Director: David Edelfelt, Percussion: Irwin Berkowitz, Producer: Martin Balogh



This concert celebrates the musical icons, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim and Stevie Wonder with some of our city’s most talented cabaret performers. Including selections from these incredible creators of the music of our lifetime, this promises to be a “Wicked”, evening of “A Little Night Music”, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” for your pleasure.

Cities of the World

Monday, May 12, 2025

7:30 pm

Performers: Lou Ella Rose, Jay Cook, Joan Curto, T. Patrick Davis, Laura Freeman, Sophie Grimm, Brianna Johnson, Marianne Murphy-Orland, Daryl Nitz, Tom Orland, Kevin Wood. Music Director: Ester Hana, Director: Joan Curto, Bass: Jim Cox, Producer, Martin Balogh



This Chicago Cabaret Week show will celebrate songs about the great cities of the world. Selections will include the romantic, humorous, well known, and those not as familiar. You will be able to tour these fabulous places with some of Chicago's most talented cabaret artists without guests leaving the comfort of their table.

Oscar Hammerstein II—A Century and More

Monday, July 14, 2025



7:30 pm



Performers: Anne Burnell, Carl Chadek, Elizabeth Doyle, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Mrs. Yuka Layme, David Meulemans, Dan Michael, Ren Perez, Jan Slavin, The Swingin’ Sisters, Cheryl Szucsits



Director: Carla Gordon, Music Director: Chuck Larkin, Producer: Martin Balogh



July 12th is the 130th anniversary of Oscar Hammerstein II's birth. He was an American lyricist, librettist, theatrical producer, and director in musical theater for nearly 40 years. Come hear some of our city's finest cabaret performers do selections from his impressive canon. Co-writing an amazing 850 songs, he won eight Tony Awards and two Academy Awards for Best Original Song. Many of his songs are considered the benchmark of the Great American Songbook.



“We are thrilled to bring the magic of cabaret to life for our audiences” said Carla Gordon, President, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, “The combination of the Great American Songbook and the unique interpretations of those songs will be tremendously entertaining.”



