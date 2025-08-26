Chicago A Cappella Opens 2025–26 Season With CANTARÉ, A Celebration Of Mexican Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago a cappella, the city’s premier unaccompanied vocal ensemble, will open its 2025–26 season with Cantaré, a vibrant celebration of Mexican music featuring works commissioned through the ensemble’s ¡Cantaré! Chicago program. Touring throughout Chicagoland from September 27 through October 12, the concert series kicks off at the National Museum of Mexican Art before heading to Evanston, Naperville, and Oak Park. Tickets are on sale now at chicagoacappella.org.

This full-length concert program (110 minutes with intermission) introduces audiences to the diverse voices composing in Mexico today. More than just an ensemble, Chicago a cappella has expanded its role as an incubator for new music through programs like ¡Cantaré! Chicago, which since 2016 has connected Mexican composers with Chicago classrooms, and HerVoice, launched in 2021 to mentor and support women choral composers.

Cantaré Prelude Benefit

Ahead of the September 27 opening performance, Chicago a cappella will host the Cantaré Prelude Benefit at the National Museum of Mexican Art. This fundraiser celebrates a decade of ¡Cantaré! Chicago with art, music, food, and conversation. Composers Elisa Schmelkes and Agustina Crespo will join Artistic Director John William Trotter for a discussion on identity and composition. Guests will also enjoy dinner from Taqueria Los Comales, guided tours of the museum’s acclaimed collection, plus a silent auction and raffle—all supporting CAC’s artistic and educational programs.

About the Program

The Cantaré concert includes four works commissioned over the past decade by Chicago a cappella through ¡Cantaré! Chicago, alongside additional music by Mexican composers Elisa Schmelkes and Julio Morales. The program also features a piece commissioned in 2012 by Jorge Córdoba, plus HerVoice premieres by 2024 winners Agustina Crespo and Emma Wilde. At the Chicago performance, students from Hubbard High School will join CAC to perform a new work written by Schmelkes earlier this year.

“This season, Chicago a cappella is all about making rich connections through music—across borders, traditions, generations, and musical styles,” said Artistic Director John William Trotter. “Cantaré brings together the vibrant and distinctive voices of many Mexican composers we’ve grown to know and love, all in one place for the first time. The variety and energy of these artistic voices create a one-of-a-kind experience we can’t wait to share with our audiences.”

Ensemble

Performers for Cantaré include sopranos Megan Bell, Carolyne DalMonte, and Amanda Kohl; mezzo-sopranos Miya Higashiyama and Thereza Lituma; tenors Ace Gangoso and Trevor Mitchell; and basses Ryan Cox, Adam Kosberg, and Joe Labozetta.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM – National Museum of Mexican Art, Chicago (with Cantaré Prelude Benefit at 5:00 PM)

Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM – Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM – Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM – Pilgrim Congregational Church, Oak Park

Ticket Information

Tickets are $40 general admission and $50 preferred seating, with a limited number of $10 student tickets and Pay What You Can options at each performance. Audiences may also purchase a $40 ticket to access a digital streaming version of the performance, available beginning the week of October 27. Discounts are available for members and groups of ten or more. Tickets for Cantaré and all 2025–26 Chicago a cappella performances are on sale now at chicagoacappella.org.