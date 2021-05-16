Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Champaign Park District Teams Up With Equilusion Theatre For Summer Children's Theatre Program

The program is for 4th-8th graders.

May. 16, 2021  
Champaign Park District Teams Up With Equilusion Theatre For Summer Children's Theatre Program

The Champaign Park District has teamed up with Equilusion Theatre to present a special summer program, titled Theatre For Everyone. The program is for 4th-8th graders.

Equilusion is a 6 week introduction to acting for youth who identify as BIPOC and of all ability levels. Too often, the world of performing arts has lacked in reaching the peripheries of those who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). The purpose is to provide
fundamental instruction of acting in theater. This opportunity will give youth a chance to explore, identify and obtain hidden skill sets that can be utilized now and even later in development. Equilusion is rooted in providing equity, inclusion and understanding the endless limits of Illusion and entertaining as it relates to performing arts. Youth will participate in 5 structured and interactive weeks of learning, guidance and development consisting of acting, stage blocking and prop creation. Week 6 will culminate with a short performance which will be open to family and friends.

Objectives:

  • Gain an appreciation for theatre as a fine art.
  • Become familiar with the components of theatre.
  • Become familiar with the various types of theatre artists.
  • Develop a critical and informed appreciation for theatre in performance.
  • Make connections between the arts and your everyday goals.

If you have any questions, contact katherine.hicks@champaignparks.org or 217-398-2573.

Learn more and register at https://champaignparks.com/performing-arts/.


