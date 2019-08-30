Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces AMERICA/AMERICANS - THE #CRDT20TH CONCERTS

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre announces the culmination of its 2019 20th anniversary season. In its annual fall concert series, this diverse collective of artists premieres three major 2019 new works in two complete concerts.

Cerqua Rivera is a homegrown Chicago company that has been creating a new art, a new form for the past two decades. No one else integrates original music composition and new dance in a theme-driven season. The company's work is rooted in the founders' vision of what art can do - gather people to contemplate the factors that unite us and the differences that add complexity to our society.

In events across Chicago and its signature fall concert series, Cerqua Rivera brings sophisticated, moving, beautiful performances to a wide range of audiences. Each work is rooted in a collaboration between a choreographer and a composer and grounded in a strong and specific narrative. New pieces are incubated over a season, with audience previews and lots of in-studio experimentation. In performance, the company's dancers and musicians are noted for their passion and expressiveness. Audiences connect strongly with them and say the experience is like no other.

2019 New Work:

This year the company explores issues at the center of the national dialogue - what is America and who are Americans? These three new pieces will debut at the fall concert series, performed by the company's full dance ensemble and jazz band in full production.

American Catracho

The culmination a three-year exploration of immigration led by Cofounder and Artistic Director Wilfredo Rivera - "a tour de force" (Chicago Magazine) and "easily [Wilfredo's] most promising work" (Chicago Tribune).

ROOT

An athletic, soulful piece exploring a modern identity rooted in African tradition by Monique Haley and Cofounder Joe Cerqua.

A Place Between Earth & Sky

A lyrical, spiritual work from Shannon Alvis and Grammy nominee Clarice Assad inspired by a Blackfeet legend.

America / Americans: the #CRDT20th concerts

To mark its 20th anniversary, Cerqua Rivera is performing two complete concerts in repertory for the first time:

Concert #1

AMERICAN CATRACHO - The culmination of our three-year exploration of immigration by Cofounder Wilfredo Rivera. Called "a tour de force" and "easily [Wilfredo's] most promising work."

See it:

9/27 @ Studio5 - 8 pm

10/4 @ Auditorium Theatre - 7:30 pm

10/18 @ Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center - 7:30 pm

Concert #2

ROOT- An athletic, soulful piece exploring a modern identity rooted in African tradition. PLUS

A PLACE BETWEEN EARTH & SKY -A lyrical, spiritual work inspired by a Blackfeet legend.

See it:

9/28 @ Studio5 - 8 pm

10/26 Benefit Performance @ Reva & David Logan Center for the Artsa?? - 7:30 pm

#CRDT20th Company Roster

Dance Ensemble: Briana Arthur, Shelby Moran, Joe Musiel, Brennen Renteria, Fernando Rodriguez, Rachel Spies, Kristen Vasilakos, Carson VonFeldt; Performing Apprentices: Ross Lindhout, Lucy Pierson; Trainees: Riley Cornacchini, Ryan Schwaar

Jazz Band: Timothy Archbold, Joe Cerqua, Paul Cotton, Rob Dicke, Stu Greenspan, Dan Hesler, Leandro Lopez Varady, Felipe Tobar, Pharez Whitted, Juli Wood

History and Administration

Wilfredo Rivera - Artistic Director Catherine Painter- Executive Director

For 20 years Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre has been creating a new art, a new form. No one else integrates original music composition and new dance in a theme-driven season. The company's work is rooted in its founders' vision of what art can do - gather people to contemplate the factors that unite us and the differences that add complexity to our society.

Cerqua Rivera presents an annual year-long creative process with monthly Inside/Out events. At Inside/Out, the company's artists perform and discuss work in progress in a semi-casual setting. Audiences get a glimpse into art-in-the-making and their input fuels the works' development. The season culminates in a series of fully produced concerts each fall. The power and energy of the company's full 10-member dance ensemble and 10-piece jazz band in concert leaves audiences breathless.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre can be found online at www.cerquarivera.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You