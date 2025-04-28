Cast and Staff Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer Place Theatre has announced its cast and production staff for "Little Shop of Horrors" with performances from June 20th-29th. Leading the talented cast are Nicholas Miesukas Seymour, Amy Jackson as Audrey, Ken Kaden as Mr. Mushnik, Geon Ruffin as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Eliseo Martinez as Audrey II (Voice), Mark Serratore as Audrey II (Puppet), Anaya Evans as Crystal, Autumn Dunn as Ronette/Audrey II voice u/s, Zanneta Kubajak as Chiffon.

The Ensemble includes Katie Baumgartner (Customer/Ensemble), Christina Peck (Interviewer/Ensemble), Jake Teeling (Mr. Bernstein/Ensemble, Seymour u/s), Laura McElligott (Mrs. Luce), Collin Mallers (Skip Snip/Ensemble, Orin u/s), Sal Seno (Ensemble, Mr. Mushnik u/s), Sabra Thomas (Ensemble, Crystal, Ronnette, Chiffon u/s), Abby Hofmeister (Swing/Ensemble), Mary Kate Temple (Ensemble, Audrey u/s), Paige Kalantzis (Ensemble, Audrey Puppet u/s), Rick Love (Wino, Ensemble), Nick Baumgartner (Swing/Ensemble).

Little Shop of Horrors is Directed and Choreographed by Jake Ganzer, Music Directed by Ali Kordelewski, Produced by Matt Whalen. The Production Staff also includes Production Manager: Adam Milne, Stage Manager: Roxanne Bakir, Assistant Stage Manager: Lilly West, Scenic Design/Scenic Artist: Barry Norton, Costume Designer: Alyson Meyers, Lighting Designer: Han Murphy, Sound Designer: Jeremy Lyon

About the Show:

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

