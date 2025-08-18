Cast and Production Team Set for OAK at Raven Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company revealed the cast and production team for the opening show of Season 43, playwright Terry Guest's Southern gothic OAK, directed by Mikael Burke and running October 8 - November 9, 2025.

Three kids, an old woman with a shotgun, and a mysterious creek monster. Set firmly in the southern gothic tradition, Terry Guest's OAK dives into the world of three Black kids as they navigate a community where children aren't safe, and the adults fail to protect them. It's 7pm, do you know where your children are?

OAK features Jazzy Rush (Pickle), Brianna Buckley (Peaches), Stephanie Mattos (Suga), and Donovan Session (Big Man).

The production team includes Chris Moan (Assistant Director), Kenya Ann Hall (Dramaturg), Lauren Littlejohn (Stage Manager), Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Mariah Bennett (Props Design), Harri Horsley (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Lighting Design), Ethan Korvne (Sound Design), Caitlin McLeod (Puppetry Design), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician), and Lucy Whipp (Production Manager).