Cast and Production Team Set For Holiday Family Musical ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH – THE MUSICAL at Citadel Theatre

The show will play December 20 - 31, 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Cast and Production Team Set For Holiday Family Musical ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH – THE MUSICAL at Citadel Theatre

Full cast and crew have been announced for Citadel Theatre’s holiday season production of ELEANOR’S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH – THE MUSICAL.

The musical for kids of all ages by Chicagoans Denise McGowan Tracy and Kathleen Butler-Duplessis is the story of a rag doll who lives with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the North Pole and wishes for a best friend and home of her own. It premiered to critical and popular acclaim in Chicago in 2019 and has been produced around the US since, as well as in a streaming production that was available during the pandemic holiday season of 2020.

ELEANOR’S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH – THE MUSICAL will play December 20 - 31, 2023 at Citadel Theatre, in residence at the Lake Forest School District West Campus building at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The 18-performance schedule is primarily daytime and early evening curtain times convenient for families with young children.
 
Director Gregg Dennhardt, who has previously at Citadel directed the company’s Theatre for Young Adults productions of JUNIE B. JONES, WINNIE THE POOH (twice) and JUNIOR CLAUS, is directing this production. His cast includes Elizabeth Bushell (Eleanor), Bob Sanders (Santa Claus), Ashley Veltman (Mrs. Cookie Claus), Kylie Sullivan (Twinkle), Nico Caputo (Sprinkle), Mia Abraham (Sparkle), Chloe Bassett (Clara Claus), Asha Dale Hopman (Noelle), and Angelica Joy Tryger (Holly).

Dennhardt is serving as costume designer as well as stage director. Kyra Leigh, who has music directed and/or composed and arranged for Kokandy Productions, Jedlicka PAC, Theatre of Western Springs, Prop Thtr, Chi Arts, and Music Theater Works, will be music director. The production team also includes Bobby Lee (Lighting Designer, Stage Manager), Alex Trinh (Sound Designer, Sound Board Operator), Patrick McGuire (Properties Design), Jason Clark (Set Builder), and Ellen and Scott Phelps (Production Managers).
 
Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company’s website at www.citadeltheatre.org.


