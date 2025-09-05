Cast and Crew Set for for GODSPELL at Music Theater Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works has revealed the cast and creative team for the third production of its 2025 season, Godspell, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, October 23 - November 16. Godspell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Michael Tebelak, is directed by Matthew Silar, choreographed by Amanda Hope and music directed by Justin Kono.

Day by day for more than 50 years, audiences have delighted in this modern musical fable. Godspell weaves together music, improv and infectious pop and rock songs including the hits “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “O Bless the Lord My Soul” and more. This Godspell finds a fractured and disconnected community gathered at a local coffee shop discovering the transformative power of forgiveness and embracing radical love.

The cast of Godspell includes, in alphabetical order: P-Jay Adams (she/they, ensemble/U/S); Brandon Acosta (he/him, ensemble/U/S); Diana Marilyn Alvarez (she/they, swing); Maxwell J DeTogne (he/him, Maxwell, U/S Jesus); Tafadzwa Diener (Tafadzwa, she/her); Kaitlin Feely (Kaitlin, she/her); Emily Holland (she/her, ensemble/U/S); Nicholas Ian (Nicholas, any); Jenna Makkawy (she/they, ensemble/U/S); Dani Pike (Dani, she/her); Connor Ripperger (Connor, he/they); Concetta Russo (Concetta, she/her); Jacob Simon (he/they, John the Baptist/Judas); Ethan Smith (he/him, ensemble/U/S John the Baptist/Judas); Eldon Warner-Soriano (he/him, Jesus); Ben Woods (Ben, he/him) and Alex Villaseñor (swing, he/him).

Godspell’s orchestra includes Justin Kono (he/him, conductor/drums); Linda Madonia (she/her, piano); Kyle Paul (he/him, guitars) and Marcel Bonfirm (he/him, bass).

Godspell’s creative team is Matthew Silar (he/him, director); Amanda Hope (she/her, choreographer); Justin Kono (he/him, music director); Becca Holloway (she/her, asst. director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, intimacy & violence choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Blue Darner Dupuis (they/them, stage manager); Carolyn Goldsmith (she/her, asst. stage manager); Bob Knuth (he/him, scenic designer); Nga Sze Chan(she/her, props designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, Costume Designer/wardrobe crew); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair, wig, makeup designer); Levi J. Wilkins (he/him, lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, board programmer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, sound designer); Mitchell Finger (technical director); Will Hughes (he/him, Andersonville Scenic Studios) and Ben Lipinski (any, Andersonville Scenic Studios).

“Behind the Curtain with Thomas M. Shea”

Immediately following the Sunday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 matinees, audiences may join musical theater historian Thomas M. Shea, author of “Broadway’s Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Godspell.



Binny’s Broadway Lounge

Music Theater Works’ Donors of any level and subscribers are welcome to access Binny’s Broadway Lounge before the performance and at intermission of Godspell. Binny’s Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny’s Beverage Depot, is located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available during Godspell, Wednesday, Oct. 29 (opens at 1 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 1 (opens at 6:30 p.m.).

ASL Interpreted Performance

The Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted.

Curt’s Café Day at Godspell

At the Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. performance of Godspell, Music Theater Works will celebrate Curt’s Café and its mission including hosting representatives of Curt’s Café to discuss Curt’s impact has had on youth for more than a decade at a discussion immediately following the matinee.