Cast and Crew Set for KITTY AND THE BEANSTALK at Lifeline Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lifeline Theatre has revealed the cast and crew of its upcoming KidSeries production, the World Premiere of Kitty and the Beanstalk, adapted by Ensemble Member Jess Wright Buha in collaboration with Miles & Molly Buha from Jack and the Beanstalk.

Directed by Ensemble Member Calvin Adams with music and lyrics by Jess Wright Buha and John Szymanski, the production runs February 15 - March 22, 2026 (previews February 14) on the Rogers Park Theatre's stage.

Throughout the run, Lifeline will be partnering with Tree House Humane Society. After each performance, audience members will be encouraged to donate to support Tree House's mission to help pets find their forever homes. Tree House is also sponsoring an event at Lifeline Theatre on Saturday, February 28, from noon - 1 p.m., with a demonstration on safe cat trapping techniques using stuffed animals and art activities for kids.

In the alleys of a sunless Big City, sibling stray cats Kitty and Tom use the garbage around them to make their world a more magical place. But when Kitty trades one of Tom's precious creations for some magic beans, Tom angrily throws them away–only to have them sprout into a magnificent beanstalk. When they climb it, they discover why the sun has vanished from the city below (hint: a giant is involved). A world premiere play with music for kids ages 4-10 and their families.

On Sundays at noon beginning February 22, Lifeline Theatre presents its ongoing Stories Come Alive! workshop, where members of the education team lead a one-hour interactive storytelling session with on-your-feet theatre games that explore the themes from the story. Workshops are $10 per attendee, and can be purchased ahead of time at https://lifelinetheatre.com/stories-come-alive/ or in person at the theatre.

The production features Connar Brown Sprenger (Kitty), Danny Andrew Bennett (Tom), and Katie Incardona (Mrs. Cuttingbalm), with understudies Sazi Bahkti, Carter Sherman, and Lucas Gassmann.

The production team includes Bobbie Buie (Scenic Designer), Reiley Duffy (Props Designer), Hannah Wien (Lighting Designer), Saawan Tiwari (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Jaime Nebeker (Puppet Designer), Diane Fairchild (Production Manager), Bec Dose (Stage Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), and Avery Spellmeyer (Lighting Supervisor).

Lifeline offers weekday matinees for student groups, which can be booked for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances at 10:30 a.m. Weekday matinees must be booked at least two weeks in advance.