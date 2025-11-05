Cast and Creative Team Set for THE IRISH ... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at Porchlight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the next production in its 31st season, The Irish … and How They Got That Way, by Frank McCourt, original musical arrangements by Rusty McGee with music and lyrics by various artists, directed by David Girolmo and music directed by David Fiorello, January 31 - March 15, 2026 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

The Irish … and How They Got That Way is an irreverent musical history of Ireland through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries seen through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man) whose razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark satirical irony and boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by humor, heartache and a glorious score that spans 100+ years from “Danny Boy,” “Galway Bay” and “The Rare Old Times” to “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ra” and U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I Am Looking For.”

The cast for The Irish … and How They Got That Way includes Emily Goldberg (Woman #2), Michael Mahler+ (Man #1), Leah Morrow+ (Woman #1), Luke Nowakowski (Man #2) and understudies Caroline Lyell (U/S Woman #1 and #2) and Kevin Webb (U/S Man #1 and #2).

The creative team for The Irish … and How They Got That Way includes David Girolmo (director), David Fiorello (music director), Tianxuan Chen (scenic designer), Alexis J. Roston (Costume Designer), Max Maxin IV (lighting and projection designer), Ellen Markus (props designer), Matthew R. Chase (sound designer), Nick Peebles (scenic supervisor), Ali Westendorf (costume/wardrobe supervisor), Riley Woods (lighting supervisor), Royce Pataras (AV supervisor), Jay Black (audio engineer (A1)), Drew Donnelly+ (production stage manager), Carli Shapiro (assistant stage manager), Rachel West (production supervisor), Linda Madonia (company manager) and Michael Weber (artistic director).

+ Member of Actor’s Equity