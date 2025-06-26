Cast and Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's WISH YOU WERE HERE at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed the cast, creative and production teams for the Chicago premiere and first production in its 30th anniversary season, Wish You Were Here, written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Azar Kazemi, September 18 - October 19, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Previews are Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Sunday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional matinees on Thursday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m. There will be an audio described performance with a touch tour on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and an open captioned performance on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Remy Bumppo’s Between the Lines offering, which includes a pre-show lecture and a post-show talkback, will occur on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Subscriptions are on sale now with single tickets, $15 - $55, going on sale Wednesday, July 30 at 12 p.m. at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.

It’s 1978 and protests are breaking out all across Iran, encroaching on this suburb where a tight-knit circle of girlfriends plans weddings, trades dirty jokes and tries to hang onto a sense of normalcy. But as the revolution escalates, each woman is forced to join the wave of emigration or face an equally uncertain future at home. With breathtaking humanity and cutting wit, Wish You Were Here chronicles a decade of life during war, as best friends forever become friends long lost, scattered and searching for home.

“Wish You Were Here is an exquisite examination of friendship. Set in Iran and

spanning 1978 to 1991, Sanaz Toossi’s play charts the bonds between five women

as they grapple with events in their lives and in the world,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “I am thrilled to present Sanaz Toossi’s work, directed by Azar Kazemi, at Remy Bumppo this fall.”

“It has been exhilarating to dive into the juicy language and beautiful imagery of the play. I have been speaking to my parents to gain more insights about the landscape and culture in Iran pre-revolution. Digging up photos from that time to share,”said Director Azar Kazemi. “I learned recently that my parents actually came to America on vacation and ended up never leaving due to the escalation of unrest in Iran during the regime change. My mission as an artist is to direct plays where the political and personal collide and this process is proving to be at the heart of that mission.”

The cast of Wish You Were Here includes Shadee Vossoughi* (she/her, Nazanin); Gloria Imseih Petrelli (she/they, Salme); Yourtana Sulaiman (she/her, Zani); Tina Arfaee* (they/any, Shideh/New Friend) and Joan Nahid (she/her, Rana) with understudies Joelle Sarab Denhof (she/her, Naznin U/S); Preeti Thaker (she/her,Salme U/S); Maliha Sayed (she/her, Zari U/S); Sahar Dika (she/her, Shiden/New Friend U/S) and Marielle Issa (she/her, Rana U/S).

The creative and Production Team for Wish You Were Here includes Sanaz Toossi (she/her, playwright); Azar Kazemi~ (she/her, director); Paige Mesina (she/her, assistant director); Adelina Feldman-Schultz, Tertulia Creative Solutions (she/her, casting director); Katie Galetti (she/they,casting consultant); Kristina Fluty (she/her, intimacy director); Jacob C. Shuler (he/him, dramaturg); Lauren M. Nichols^ (she/her, scenic director); Saskia Bakker (she/her, properties designer); Conchita Avitia (she/her, lighting designer); Thomas Dixon (he/they, sound designer); Emily Lynch (she/her, assistant sound designer); Kristy Leigh Hall^ (she/her, Costume Designer); Johnnie Schleyer (he/him, production manager); Olivia Sullam (she/they, stage manager), Nick Chamernik (he/him,,lighting supervisor); Marti Lyons (she/her, artistic director); Margaret McCloskey (she/her, executive director); Christina Casano (she/her, creative producer); Missy Preston (they/them, development manager); Emily Szymanski (she/her, patron services & communications coordinator) and Cynthia A. Hanks (she/her, AEA representative).

~ denotes member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

+ denotes Core Ensemble Member

^ denotes Associate Artist

* denotes member of Actors Equity Association



