Cast and Creative Team Set for ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre the cast and creative team for its 90th Anniversary production of Cole Porter’s crown jewel musical comedy, Anything Goes, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, January 13 – February 25, 2024, at the Ruth Page Center. Starring internationally renowned powerhouse Meghan Murphy as “Reno Sweeney” and featuring the Chicago debut of a newly commissioned 2022 libretto, Anything Goes is directed by Porchlight Music Theatre’s Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Tammy Mader and music directed by Nick Sula. Previews are Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m., with the press opening Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m, Fridays at 7:30 p.m, Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Open caption performances are Saturday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. with post-show discussions immediately following the performances on Friday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Subscriptions are currently available with single tickets starting at $20 going on sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/Anything-Goes or by calling 773.777.9884.

Chicago will get a kick out of this 90th anniversary production of Cole Porter’s smash-hit musical comedy, Anything Goes starring the Chicago-based international sensation Meghan Murphy as “Reno Sweeney.” Launching Porchlight Music Theatre’s 29th season, this legendary toe-tapping voyage across the Atlantic is filled with laughs, romance and intrigue. Porter’s iconic score includes a shipload of tunes that built the Great American Songbook including "Anything Goes,” “Friendship,” "You're the Top" and "I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Anything Goes is the centerpiece of Chicago’s Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration of the Man and his Music, the recently launched live and digital, multi-partnered festival commemorating the career of one of America's greatest composers and songwriters.

The cast of Anything Goes, in alphabetical order, includes Logan Becker+ (Ensemble); Tommy Bullington+ (Ship's Purser); Rachael Dec* (Charity); Tafadzwa Diener* (Erma); Nick Dorado+ (Ship’s Captain); Jackson Evans+ (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh); Josiah Haugen+ (Henry T. Dobson, Ensemble); Ciara Hickey^ (Dippy); J. Christian Hill+ (Ensemble); Kelsey MacDonald* (Ensemble); Steve McDonagh+(Moonface Martin); Emily Ling Mei* (Chastity); Meghan Murphy* (Reno Sweeney); Luke Nowakowski=(Billy Crocker); Emma Ogea* (Hope Harcourt); Hannah Remian* (Virtue); Nataki Rennie* (Purity); Jenna Schoppe* (Ensemble, dance captain); Gabriel Solis+ (Spit); Mack Spotts^/+ (Ensemble); Jerod Turner+(Ensemble); Genevieve Venjohnson* (Evangeline Harcourt); Anthony Whitaker+/^ (Elisha J. Whitney)

The creative team of Anything Goes includes Michael Weber+ (director, artistic director); Tammy Mader* (choreographer); Nick Sula+ (music director); Jeffrey D. Kmiec+ (scenic designer); Milo Bue+ (associate scenic designer); Rachel Boylan* (costume designer); Kevin Barthel+ (wig designer); G. Max Maxin IV+(lighting designer, projection designer); Matthew R. Chase+ (sound designer); Patrick McGuire+(properties designer); Kristi Martens* (production stage manager, AEA); Drew Donnelly+ (assistant stage manager); Andrea Enger= (assistant stage manager); John McTaggart+ (technical director); Danny Carraher+ (assistant technical director); Wendy Ann Huber* (scenic charge); Josh Derby+ (master carpenter/spot 1); Tina Stasny* (costume director); Rachel West* (lighting director); Samantha Anderson*/^ (assistant lighting supervisor / spot 2); Matt Reich+ (audio/video director); Joe Court+ (A1); Christine Burquest* (A2); Jack Zanger+ (wardrobe supervisor); Amanda May* (hair and makeup supervisor); Gabrielle Lux*/^ (wardrobe assistant); Heather Lynn Gervasi* (production manager); Majel Cuza* (director of production) and Frankie Leo Bennett+ (producing artistic associate).

PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE’S 29th SEASON

Porchlight’s 29th season includes Anything Goes and Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George, Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave., ass well as the Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration of the Man and his Music and the return of our special event, Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II, Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St. Subscriptions are on sale now for $150 which includes Anything Goes and Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George. Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II may be added to the subscription at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or 773.777.9884. Sponsorship opportunities for Porchlight’s 29th Season are available by contacting Development Director Evin Rayford at evin@porchlightmusictheatre.org.

ABOUT Meghan Murphy, “Reno Sweeney”

Meghan Murphy is an actor/singer/producer/cabaret and recording artist currently based in Chicago. Her multifaceted talents have been showcased on many different stages in the worlds of theater, music, travel and cabaret. As an actor, she is a six-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee for Chicago credits such as: Mamma Mia! (“Tanya,” Marriott Theater), Spamalot (“Lady of the Lake,” Mercury Theater Chicago), The Who's Tommy (“Acid Queen,” Paramount Theater), Smokey Joe's Cafe (“Patty,” Drury Lane Theater), City of Angels (“Oolie”/”Donna,” Marriott Theater) and And The World Goes Round (“Woman 3,” Marriott Theater). Film and TV credits: Honey Nut Cheerios (national commercial), “Captive State” (Focus Features). As a singer, you may have seen her in countless concerts and festivals throughout the country, including many appearances in the Chicago Humanities Festival and Chicago Sings. As a cabaret artist, she’s had sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, London and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and has been touring her critically-acclaimed one woman show, The Big Red Show, around nationally and now internationally with Vacaya, Brand g Vacations, Azamara, RWS Entertainment and Blackburn International. As a recording artist, Murphy has two self titled EP albums of her Chicago-based blues/soul band Everybody Says Yes available on all streaming platforms and her holiday album “Big Red & The Boys, Live” at Feinstein’s/54 Below, available at bigredandtheboys.bandcamp.com.

ABOUT Michael Weber, director

Michael Weber is Porchlight Music Theatre’s artistic director. Most recently, he directed Cabaret at Porchlight and this summer co-directed Broadway in your Backyard. Previously the artistic director of Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place (now The Broadway Playhouse) and Theatre at the Center, his Porchlight productions of Sweeney Todd, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Pal Joey, Assassins and Side Show as well as Grand Hotel at Drury Lane and She Loves Me at Theatre at the Center were each nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Production-Musical. Directing credits include Living the History-125 Years of The Auditorium Theatre starring Patti LuPone and John Mahoney, Fifth of July and Talley’s Folly at the Oak Park Festival Theatre, The Petrified Forest at Theatre at the Center, Beauty and the Beast at Marriott Theatre, Over the River and Through the Woods at The Mercury Theater, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Pheasant Run Theatre and Cirque du Symphony at Sears Center Arena. The recipient of two Joseph Jefferson Awards, he wrote and directed twelve Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremonies (2006-2018). Weber’s regional acting credits include Annie Get Your Gun and Gypsy (both starring Patti LuPone) at Ravinia, Disney’s My Son Pinocchio at First Stage Milwaukee, Around the World in 80 Days at Cleveland Playhouse, The Winter’s Tale and Henry V at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, It Had To Be You (starring Cindy Williams and Eddie Mekka) at Little Theatre on the Square, Angel Street at First Folio Shakespeare and The Gifts of the Magiat Indiana Repertory. Weber is proud to serve as a pledge host on WTTW, Channel 11 and is author of the play, War of the Well(e)s.

ABOUT Tammy Mader, choreographer

Tammy Mader is a proud member of SDC, the union of professional Stage Directors and Choreographers. Credits include: Bye Bye Birdie, Hairspray (Jeff Award), Next To Normal, Sunset Blvd., Gypsy, Spamalot, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (Jeff Nomination), Buddy; The Buddy Holly Story, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jeff Award), Meet Me In St. Louis, Kiss Me Kate (Jeff Nomination), Anything Goes (Jeff Nomination), and My One And Only (Jeff Award) at Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace; Buddy; The Buddy Holly Story, Meet Me In St. Louis, Grand Hotel and The Full Monty at Drury Lane Water Tower Place; Guys & Dolls and Invisible Man at Court Theatre; Singin' In The Rain, My One And Only (Jeff Nomination) , 42nd St. (Jeff Award), Beauty and the Beast for Marriott’s Lincolnshire Theatre; Animal Crackers for Baltimore’s Center Stage, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? for Drury Lane Theater in Evergreen Park; She Loves Me, Singin’ In The Rain (Jeff Nomination), Grand Hotel, 42nd St., Meet Me In St. Louis, and Swingin’ On A Star: The Johnny Burke Musical at Theater at the Center, Elizabeth Rex at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and Porchlight Music Theatre’s Mack And Mabel and Assassins.

ABOUT Nick Sula, music director

Nick Sula is a pianist, arranger, and award-winning music director for theater and cabaret, and is thrilled to return to Porchlight. Music Direction credits include Sweeney Todd (Kokandy Productions, Jeff Award); Ghost Quartet (Jeff nomination), Nevermore, Amour, Coraline (Black Button Eyes); Myths & Hymns, The Glorious Ones (Jeff nomination), Pippin (BoHo Theatre), His & His, Broadway at the Broadway (Pride Films and Plays); Merrily We Roll Along, Head Over Heels, The Pajama Game, The Pirates of Penzance (CCPA). Sula can be seen performing with vocalists at theaters and cabaret venues around Chicagoland such as Davenport’s Piano Bar and the Skokie Theater. As a professor of musical theatre, he serves as a music director, instructor and vocal coach at the Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA) at Roosevelt University.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Porchlight Music Theatre is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago’s most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.”

Porchlight's 29-year history includes more than 70 mainstage works with 16 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight’s commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company’s many honors include 192 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 48 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 12 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards, and was honored with eight nominations in both technical and artistic categories and won three awards in its inaugural year in this tier, most notably Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies.

