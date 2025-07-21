Cast and Creative Team RevealedÂ for RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS World Premiere atÂ Lifeline Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lifeline Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Rabbits in Their Pockets, a new play by Chicago-based writer Kimberly Dixon-Mays. Directed by Christopher Wayland, the production will run September 14â€“October 5, 2025, with previews beginning September 5, at Lifelineâ€™s Rogers Park venue (6912 N. Glenwood Ave).

Born out of Lifelineâ€™s 2024 BIPOC Developmental Workshop, Rabbits in Their Pockets is the first fully staged work developed through the program. The play centers on two estranged siblings whoâ€”despite being oppositesâ€”reunite in an attempt to transform grief into joy through a bold and magical undertaking. Inspired by A.A. Milneâ€™s Cherry Stones and the Brâ€™er Rabbit stories, the piece draws from African-American, African, and Caribbean oral traditions.

The cast includes LaKecia Harris as Ash, Simmery Branch as Harley, Marcus D. Moore as Teddy, and Felisha McNeal as Inola. The creative team features Maryha Paige (Stage Manager), Shokie Tseumah (Scenic and Props Design), Joseph Nelson (Lighting and Projections Design), Emily McConnell (Costume Design), and Isaac Mandel (Sound Design).

Tickets ($25â€“$45) are now available at www.lifelinetheatre.com. Applications for the 2026 BIPOC Developmental Workshop open September 15.