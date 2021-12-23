Cast and Creative Team Announced For The World Premiere Of PLAID AS HELL at Factory Theater

Babes With Blades Theatre Company (BWBTC) kicks off the new year and its 2022 season with Plaid as Hell, written by Cat McKay, directed by Christina Casano with fight direction and intimacy direction by BWBTC Ensemble Member Maureen Yasko, January 29 - March 5, 2022 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St, with select performances being live streamed. Previews are Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30 at p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule of Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults/streaming access, $20 for students/seniors and $15 for the previews. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at BabesWithBlades.org.

Plaid as Hell, the winner of the BWBTC's Biennial International Playwriting Competition Joining Sword & Pen and The Margaret W. Martin Award, is an honest, slightly raunchy, queer comedy which introduces us to Cass, who is hoping her annual camping trip will go well this year. But with her best friend Emilie sniping at Cass's new girlfriend Jessica, not to mention the serial killer on the loose, the weekend is off to a rocky start.

"These characters are not perfect - they're not examples of perfect femininity, they're not perfect friends, they're not perfect lovers. This play gives the space for these characters to just exist as women in the world, for better or for worse," states director Christina Casano. "What drew me to this play especially was that this is an example of queer storytelling in which being queer is a given circumstance, not the conflict."

The tight four-person cast features Gabriela Diaz ((she/her/hers), Jessica), Alexandria Moorman ((she/her/hers), Emilie), McKenzie Wilkes ((she/her/hers), Cass), Alice Wu ((she/her/hers), Kelly), Alexandra Alontaga ((she/her/hers), Kelly, understudy), Debbie Baños ((she/her/hers), Jessica, understudy), Reagan James ((she/her/hers), Cass, understudy) and Song Marshall ((she/her/hers), Emilie, understudy).

The production team includes the Cat McKay ((she/her/hers), playwright), Christina Casano ((she/her/hers), director), Nina D'Angier (she/her/hers/them/them/theirs, props designer), Hannah Foerschler ((she/her/hers), sound designer), Erin Gautille ((she/her/hers), scenic designer), Elizabeth Gomez ((she/her/hers), lighting designer), Roxie Kooi ((she/her/hers), stage manager), Kate Lass ((she/her/hers), assistant fight director/assistant intimacy director), Tab Mocherman ((they/them/theirs), COVID compliance officer), Jennifer Mohr ((she/her/hers), costume designer) and Faith Roush ((she/her/hers), production manager). BWBTC Ensemble Member Maureen Yasko (she/her/hers) completes the team as fight director and intimacy director.