Cast Set for PORCHLIGHT SINGS THE SEASON World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the cast for the next production in its 31st season, the world premiere of Porchlight Sings the Season, Monday, Dec. 8 and Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. This new holiday revue is directed by Brenda Didier and Michael Weber and

music directed by David Fiorello.

Porchlight Sings the Season celebrates the holidays with music from Broadway and Hollywood with Porchlight luminaries, including Adrian Aguilar, Neala Barron, Sharriese Hamilton and George Keating performing songs from Mame, Meet Me in St. Louis, Holiday Inn and others. This premiere offers a musical respite from the holiday stress with an unforgettable evening of festive entertainment, sing-alongs, a salute to Chicago holidays past, warm cookies, an ugly holiday sweater contest and more to warm up the season with festive and nostalgic entertainment for the whole family.

ABOUT Brenda Didier, DIRECTOR

Brenda Didier is thrilled to be back at Porchlight and collaborate with Michael and David. CHICAGO: Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Goodman, Marriott, Paramount, Second City, City Lit, Theatre Wit, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Theo, Kokandy and many others. Didier is a multiple Jeff Award recipient in both direction and choreography and the artistic director/founder of Lincolnshire Academy of Dance, currently celebrating its 28th season.

ABOUT Michael Weber, DIRECTOR

Michael Weber is a nationally recognized, award-winning director, producer, actor and educator. Previous Porchlight shows include Titanque, Anything Goes, Cabaret, Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy and Merrily We Roll Along. He recently directed the Off-Broadway and European premieres of both Shake it Away: The Ann Miller Story and Call Me Elizabeth, written by and starring Kayla Boye. Under his artistic leadership, Porchlight Music Theatre was awarded Chicago’s Jeff Award for “Best Production” six times. He previously served as artistic director for the inaugural season of Chicago’s Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place (now Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse) and at Theatre at the Center in Munster, Indiana. The recipient of two Joseph Jefferson Awards, he has been nominated for nine awards and he wrote and directed 14 Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremonies (2006-2018). Weber’s regional acting credits include The Merry Widow (starring Renée Fleming) at Lyric Opera, Annie Get Your Gun and Gypsy (both starring Patti LuPone) at Ravinia Festival, The Winter’s Tale and Henry V at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and more. He is author of the play WAR of the WELLeS (about Orson Welles’ infamous radio broadcast) and he is a longtime pledge host for PBS station WTTW channel 11.

ABOUT David Fiorello, MUSIC DIRECTOR

David Fiorello is an Equity Jeff award-winning music director, director, performer, orchestrator and playwright that's had his work featured across the globe. His most recent Porchlight credits include serving as music director for Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park With George, Blues in the Night (starring Tony-Nominee Felicia P. Fields), Gypsy (starring E. Faye Butler), Woman of the Year, Do Re Mi, The Apple Tree, the New Faces Sing Broadway series, as well as several editions of Chicago Sings, and the upcoming mainstage production of The Irish … and How They Got That Way. He served as music director for the John Doyle Sweeney Todd national tour, as well as Off-Broadway's Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical. Internationally, he’s the head of the Musical Theatre Program as part of the International Lyric Academy in Vicenza, Italy. Fiorello is also the founder of The Beautiful City Project and CEO of Fiorello Studios. He is continually inspired by the love of his life.