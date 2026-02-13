Cast Set for Matthew C. Yee's WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lookingglass Theatre Company will present the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee (Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon). Drawing from a personal family story rooted in early 1900s China, Yee’s inventive and haunting play with music reimagines an American ghost town in a way only Lookingglass can, weaving together puppetry, movement, song, and folklore. Single tickets to the production, which runs March 5 – April 12, 2026, are available for purchase at www.lookingglasstheatre.org or by phone at 312.337.0665. $30 tickets are available for all performances. The press opening is scheduled for March 14 at 6:00pm. Formal invitations to follow.

The cast includes ensemble members Louise Lamson (Judy), and Joey Slotnick (John), along with Karen Aldridge (Maria), Sunnie Eraso (Min), Elliot Esquivel (Fang/Wu through April 5), Nik Kmiecik (Fang/Wu April 8-12), Noelle Oh (June), Reilly Oh (Pong), and Daniel Lee Smith (Hao/Ba).

The creative team includes Natsu Onoda Power (Scenic Designer), Mara Blumenfeld (Costume Designer), Hannah Wien (Lighting Designer), Justin Cavazos (Sound Designer/Co-Composer), Amanda Herrmann (Props Supervisor), Caitlin McLeod (Puppet Designer), Heidi Stillman (New Works Consultant), Sheryl Williams (Intimacy Director), Tess Golden (Production Stage Manager), and Emma Lipson (Assistant Stage Manager).

White Rooster is a darkly funny tale of love, loss and the strange things we inherit. After a family tragedy, Min is pulled into a world of restless spirits, old curses and mysterious traditions. Her fiancé won’t stay dead, her sister won’t stay buried and a rooster won’t be ignored. Blending spooky folklore with offbeat humor, White Rooster is a haunting tale of grief, family and the messiness of moving on.