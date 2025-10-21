Cast Set for Marti Lyons' THE TAMING OF THE SHREW at Court Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Court Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, adapted and directed by Marti Lyons.

Welcome to a tale of deception, disguise, and desire. The richest man in town has two daughters and one big problem: he refuses to marry the youngest, Bianca, until the eldest, Katherina, is married first. Much to her family’s dismay, Katherina repeatedly—and violently— rejects the men interested in her and her wealth, and refuses to sacrifice her independence. When a mysterious gentleman enters the mix, suddenly Kate sees that surrender is no sacrifice. Perhaps there is strength in submission.

Artistic Director of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Marti Lyons turns William Shakespeare’s classic inside out, with a fresh interpretation focused on feminine desire. This is not your standard Shrew.

“​​I was drawn to adapt The Taming of the Shrew because of its unnerving timeliness,” shares Director and Adaptor Marti Lyons. “It is a piece that brims with contradictions that are urgent and resonant. This complex study of power continues to intrigue even as it provokes. I am thrilled to craft this production at Court Theatre with this superb company of artists, and I cannot wait for audiences to join us on this journey.”

Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Avery Willis Hoffman adds: "One of Shakespeare’s earliest comedies, The Taming of the Shrew has been reimagined countless times because it invites us to debate vital questions about the complexity of human relationships and gender dynamics. We revere it as a classic precisely because of these complexities and perhaps because we all need a little bit of comic virtuosity to help us navigate ever-challenging times. As the first production of my tenure at Court, I look forward to diving into Shakespeare's canonical battle of wits alongside our audiences.”

The cast of The Taming of the Shrew includes Ryder Dean McDaniel (Tranio/Ensemble); Mark L. Montgomery (Baptista/Petruchio’s Servant/Ensemble); Melisa Soledad Pereyra (Katherina/Ensemble); Nate Santana (Lucentio/Ensemble); Samuel Taylor (Hortensio/Ensemble); Netta Walker (Bianca/Ensemble); Alex Weisman (Grumio/Ensemble); Monica West (Widow/Ensemble); Jay Whittaker (Petruchio/Ensemble); and Dexter Zollifcoffer (Gremio/Ensemble).

The creative team includes Jackie Fox (Scenic Designer): Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer); Maximo Grano De Oro (Lighting Designer), with Sierra Walker (Associate Lighting Designer); Matthew Chapman (Sound Designer); Ethan Korvne (Composer); Tanya Palmer (Production Dramaturg); Becca McCracken, CSA (Director of Casting and Artist Cultivation), with Celeste M. Cooper (Associate Casting Director); Danny Fender (Production Stage Manager); and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).