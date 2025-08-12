Cast Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS at Two River Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the world-premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). Featuring numerous Tony Award winners and nominees, both on and off stage, the production will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from September 13 - October 5, 2025.

Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links.

“Tee it up for Murder, Mayhem, and Moustaches!” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “The Queen of Crime meets the visionary theatrical mind of Darko Tresnjak for a high stakes round and all bets are off. I am thrilled to bring these two geniuses to Red Bank to entertain our community with sleek sleuths and chic songstresses all dressed to kill. FORE!”

The cast includes: Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway’s Hello! Dolly, Finian's Rainbow) as Madame Renauld, Maria Bilbao (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, Tick… Tick… Boom!) as Marthe Daubreuil, Hiram Delgado (Two River Theater’s Two Sisters and a Piano, Broadway’s Take Me Out) as Sergent de Ville, José Espinosa (Broadway’s Take Me Out, The Merchant of Venice) as Jack Renauld, Jason O'Connell (Two River's Noises Off, Prosperous Fools) as Commissary Lucien Bex, Campbell Scott (National Board of Review Award - Best Actor “Roger Dodger”, “Singles”, Broadway’s A Christmas Carol, Noises Off) as Hercule Poirot, and Tony Award Nominee Lauren Worsham (Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Madame Daubreuil. And featuring the voice of Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page (Broadway’s Hadestown, The Lion King) as Paul Renauld.

The creative team includes: Tony Award Winning Adaptor and Director Darko Tresnjak, Tony Award Nominated Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge, Tony Award® Winning Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Music Supervisor/Composer Oran Eldor, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas, Fight Director Gerardo Rodriguez, Dialect Coach Claudia Hill-Sparks, Stage Manager Alison Cote, and Assistant Stage Manager Mikayla Bettner. Casting Director Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.