Cast Set for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s wittiest rom-com playing just in time for the holiday season, November 18-December 21.

Beatrice is living it up as a fiercely independent woman who answers to no man. Benedick is an avowed bachelor with no plans to settle down. But when these stubborn singles finally meet their match under the sultry Sicilian sun, who can resist romance? Linguistic fireworks and a hilarious battle of wits dazzle in the original “enemies-to-lovers" rom-com. Staged by famed director Selina Cadell, you’ll be transported on holiday to the warm embrace of the Italian countryside in CST’s Jentes Family Courtyard Theater, considered one of the finest spaces to experience Shakespeare’s stories live in performance. Deborah Hay and Craig Bierko star as Beatrice and Benedick, leading an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that also features Debo Balogun, Mark Bedard, Joey Chelius, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Suzanne Hannau, Colin Huerta, Samuel B. Jackson, Mi Kang, Jaylon Muchison, Felicia Oduh, Yona Moises Olivares, Jeff Parker, and Tiffany Scott.

In the role of Beatrice, Deborah Hay returns to Chicago Shakespeare after appearing in As You Like It and The School for Lies. Her other credits include nine seasons at the Shaw Festival and seven seasons at the Stratford Festival. Craig Bierko makes his Chicago Shakespeare debut in the role of Benedick, with Broadway credits including The Music Man (Tony Award nomination), Guys and Dolls, Matilda the Musical, and Girl from the North Country. The company also includes Debo Balogun (Richard III, Measure for Measure at CST), Mark Bedard (All’s Well That Ends Well, Richard III at CST), Joey Chelius (Sunny Afternoon at CST), Sean Fortunato (multiple CST credits, including Sunny Afternoon, Henry V, and Richard III), Kevin Gudahl (multiple CST credits, including The Comedy of Errors, Measure for Measure, and As You Like It), Suzanne Hannau (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale at CST), Colin Huerta (CST debut, with credits at The Colony Theatre, Jackalope Theater, and DePaul University), Samuel B. Jackson (CST debut, with credits at Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Black Ensemble Theatre), Mi Kang (CST debut, with credits at Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, and TimeLine Theatre), Jaylon Muchison (Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Henry V at CST), Felicia Oduh (Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet and Measure for Measure at CST), Yona Moises Olivares (CST debut, with credits at Steppenwolf Theatre, About Face Theatre, and Remy Bumppo), Jeff Parker (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, As You Like It, The King’s Speech and more at CST), and Tiffany Scott (The King’s Speech, Sense and Sensibility, and more at CST).

Director Selina Cadell is an acclaimed director and actress. She directed Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet, which saw a record-breaking run at Chicago Shakespeare last year, and also directed Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Her other directing credits include Love for Love (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Life I Lead (West End), The Double Dealer (Orange Tree London), The Rivals (Arcola London), The Way of the World and The Rake’s Progress (Wilton’s London). As an actor, her many credits include Top Girls (NYC) /Obie Award, Stanley (NYC), The Madness of King George (NYC), Twelfth Night, The Cherry Orchard (NYC), and A Monster Calls (London), and she has been seen on TV in Midsomer Murders, Queens of Mystery, Poirot, and Doc Martin (Mrs. Tishell). Cadell also runs an opera company with Eliza Thompson, OperaGlass Works, which released a filmed version of La Traviata earlier this year.

The creative team for Much Ado About Nothing also includes Amber Mak (Movement Director), Tom Piper (Scenic and Costume Designer), Jason Lynch (Lighting Designer), Nicholas Pope (Sound Designer), Eliza Thompson (Composer), Bob Mason (Casting), Nathan Allen (Associate Director), Jinni Pike (Production Stage Manager), Katrina Herrmann (Assistant Stage Manager), and Tuesday Thacker (Production Assistant)