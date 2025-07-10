Cast Set for DIAL M FOR MURDER at Drury Lane Theatre

Dial M for Murder runs September 3 – October 26, 2025.
Drury Lane Theatre is continuing its 2025/26 season with the modern thriller Dial M for Murder, in a new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott. Directed by Adam Immerwahr, Dial M for Murder runs September 3 – October 26, 2025, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.
An affair, a fortune on the line, and the perfect murder…But what happens when it all goes wrong? The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Amanda Drinkall (Margot Wendice), Erik Hellman (Tony Wendice), Alexandra Silber (Maxine Hadley), Ian Paul Custer (Captain Lesgate), and Jonathan Weir (Inspector Hubbard).
The creative team includes Adam Immerwahr (director), Paige Hathaway (scenic design), Nicole Boylan (costume design), Emma Deane (lighting design), Joshua Schmidt (sound designer and composer), Cassie Schillo (properties design), Bridget Rzymski (hair and wig designer), David Blixt (intimacy/violence choreographer), Julie Foh (dialect coach), and Larry Baker (production stage manager).
