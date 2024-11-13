Cast Set For FOOL FOR LOVE at Steppenwolf

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced full casting for its revival of Sam Shepard’s dark and beautiful masterpiece Fool for Love, directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Fool for Love features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain as Martin (The Minutes, Superior Donuts), Tim Hopper as The Old Man (The Thanksgiving Play, Downstate) and Caroline Neff as May (POTUS, Another Marriage) with Nick Gehlfuss as Eddie (Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire) in his Steppenwolf debut.

Fool for Love will play January 30 – March 16, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 go on sale Thursday, November 14, 2024 at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

About the Production:

In a sweltering motel room in the Mojave Desert, May and Eddie lick their wounds and get ready for another relentless round. This brawl is eternal and infernal. And the Old Man is always watching.

Perhaps the sexiest, most haunting play of the 20th century, Fool for Love is a twisted and tequila-soaked love letter from Sam Shepard, one of the greatest American Playwrights, indulging the need to get inside someone just to tear them apart.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Samantha Kaufman (Fight and Intimacy Choreography), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

