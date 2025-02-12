Cast Set For ENDGAME at Facility Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago’s Facility Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Samuel Beckett’s ENDGAME, directed by Yasen Peyankov. The production runs May 24 - June 28, 2025 (previews May 22 and 23) at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave., with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (suggested donation of $25) go on sale April 20, 2025.

ENDGAME, by Samuel Beckett, explores themes of existential despair, isolation, and the cyclical nature of life. The relationship between Hamm, a blind and paralyzed man, and Clov, his servant, reflects the dependence and powerlessness inherent in human existence. Their repetitive dialogue and occasionally hilarious routines suggest the futility of attempting to find meaning or escape from their circumstances.

The cast features Kirk Anderson (Hamm), York Griffith (Clov), H.B. Ward (Nagg), and Shawna Franks (Nell).

