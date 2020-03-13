Cast Announced For Pride Films And Plays' I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER

Full cast and crew have been announced for Pride Films and Plays' Chicago premiere of I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER, an intergalactic gay extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high-stakes pursuits, and nuns from outer space.

Director JD Caudill, who helmed last season's production of SOUTHERN COMFORT, made the announcement today. In this wild work recommended for mature audiences, Tim's out trolling for a good time when an order of intergalactic nuns charge him with a quest: retrieve the Holy Gay Flame from the clutches of the evil emperor Moody Garland to save the race of Homosexuals and restore the balance of power in the universe. But when he's captured by the fabulously androgynous Ah-Ni, Tim's chances look bleak.

Ridiculous and delirious, this epic extravaganza of allegorical adventure redefines the search for identity for homosexuals circa 2015. The play, devised by Gregory S. Moss and Pig Iron Theatre Company, premiered at the 39th Annual Humana Festival of New American Plays in Louisville, Kentucky in March 2015 and was performed in Philadelphia's FringeArts Festival in May of that same year. Press opening is Monday, April 27 at 7:30 pm in The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, at 4139 N. Broadway.



Caudill's cast will include Robert Williams (Tim), Tommy Bullington (Bishop Ahni), Taylor Dalton (Mother Superior), Chazie Bly (Nun 1), Katy Murphy (Nun 2), Jillian Leff (King Trout), and Bradley Halverson (Movie Star Boy). Understudies are TJ Crawford (u/s Tim), Stefan Brundage (u/s Ahni), Ryan Brown (u/s Mother Superior), Katie Incardona (u/s Nun 1), Josue David Camarena (u/s Nun 2), Colie Smigliani (u/s King Trout), and Kevin Sparrow (u/s Movie Star Boy).



The production team includes Jamal Howard (Choreographer), Drew Donnelly (Stage Manager), David Lipschutz (Assistant Director), Connor Ellis (Assistant Stage Manager), Jeremy Hollis (Scenic Designer), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), Shelbi Arndt (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Sydney Genco (Makeup Designer), Keith Ryan (Wig Designer), Carly Cason (Violence Director), Sarah Scanlon (Intimacy Director), JD Caudill & Chazie Bly (Sound Design), and Aaron Arbiter (Puppet Design).



All performances will be in The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets are: $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $5 discount for students and seniors and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com







