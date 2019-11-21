Cast Announced For DOUBLE VISION At The 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival

The full cast has been announced for DOUBLE VISION, a new sci-fi comedy musical at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. With book, music, and lyrics by Olivia Popp, DOUBLE VISION includes direction by Zach Barr and music/vocal direction by Justin Cavazos.

The CMTF 2020 production features the talents of Ryan Frenk (Luke), Stephanie Fongheiser (Sam), Brian Pember (Marty), Nina Jayashankar (Vanessa), Gina Martin (Sierra), and Ethan Carlson (River).

First workshopped in the Bay Area, DOUBLE VISION makes its Midwest premiere at CMTF. DOUBLE VISION follows brilliant young astrophysicist Luke in one world and talented emerging filmmaker Sam in another. When Luke figures out how to open a wormhole to another universe, he finds Sam on the other side. As Luke, Sam, and their friends all reach for what they want, the multiverse has a way of bringing everyone together to help each other out.

DOUBLE VISION will play from February 3-23, 2020, at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640). Tickets are $25, available online at doublevisionthemusical.com or by phone at (312) 646-0975. An 8-for-7-tickets Festival Pass is also available for purchase. For large group rates, accessibility questions, or inquiries about the production, please email info@doublevisionthemusical.com to receive more info.

The show's Facebook event can be found here. Patrons can also follow DOUBLE VISION online on Facebook (@doublevisionthemusical), Instagram (@doublevisionthemusical), and Twitter (@doublevision).





