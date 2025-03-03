Cast Announced For BrightSide Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BrightSide Theatre will continue its 13th season, entitled “Spells and Superstitions,” with a new adaptation by Jason Harrington of Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM.

Harrington will direct his adaptation and promises a “naughty, bawdy” take on the tale of star-crossed lovers whose problems are even further complicated by the use of a love potion administered by mischievous fairies.

“We'll bring to life the playful sexuality inherent in Shakespeare's text, but in a flirty way that adults will understand but remain suitable for the whole family. While staying true to Shakespeare's words, our production will have a modern sensibility that will clearly show the contrast between the austere real world of the city and the magical fantasy world of the forest to which the characters are whisked away: a place where anything is possible. Along the way, we'll pay homage to some of the great modern fairy tales by leaving “Easter egg” references to stories like THE WIZARD OF OZ.

The production will include three songs, with original music by Paul Scherer using Shakespeare's text. BrightSide's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM will play from April 25 – May 11, at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. The press opening is Friday April 25 at 7:30 pm.

Harrington's cast of 15 will be Colin Glowienke (Egeus/Mustardseed), Austin Jordan (Tom Snout/Wall), Scott Kelley (Nick Bottom/Pyramus), Jason Lacombe (Theseus/Oberon), George Li (Athens Guard/Cobweb), Jake Harrison Murphy (Philostrate/Puck), Abby Naden (Hermia), Gina Phillips (Hippolyta/Titania), Emily Sherman (Hippolyta Assistant/Peasblossom), Jill Shoemaker (Helena), Tyler Szarabajka (Lysander), Sara B. T. Thiel (Peter Quince), Greta Thorne (Athens Guard/Mote), Sam Welch (Snug/Lion), and John Zimmerman (Robin Starveling/Moonshine).

The Production Team, in addition to Harrington as director, includes Paul Scherer (Original Music), Cheryl Newman (Costume Designer), Arabella Zurbano (Scenic Designer), Kurt Ottinger (Lighting and Sound Designer), Claire Yearman (Fight Director/Intimacy Choreographer), Gabe Seplow (Production Manager), and JJ O'Connell (Stage Manager).

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM will be performed in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at www.BrightSidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

Comments