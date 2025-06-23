COME FROM AWAY to Launch Paramount Theatre's 14th Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 11, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, the largest subscription house in the U.S., will launch its 14th Broadway Series in August with the Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away, the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Paramount's Trent Stork, whose recent run of smash hits include Paramount's circus Cats, Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical and Billy Elliot, directs Paramount's Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away. Performances are August 20 – October 12. Press opening is Friday, August 29 at 7 p.m.*

*Please note new, earlier 7 p.m. curtain time for Friday and Saturday evening performances in 2025-26.

9/11/2001. 38 airplanes. 6,579 stranded passengers from 100 countries. Welcome to the rock—a safe space at the end of the world. Come From Away, a New York Times Critics' Pick, takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 stranded passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. Cultures clashed, nerves ran high, and townsfolk were put to the test, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Based on astonishing true events and hundreds of hours of interviews with the townspeople and the “come from aways” who were welcomed with open arms, audiences experience the spirit of small-town generosity that helped the healing begin. Full of songs that celebrate kinship and grit, the message of Come From Away is simple and significant: in this day and age, it's more important than ever for kindness to reach across the borders.

