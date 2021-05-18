CLATA Will Present Puerto Rican Star Marian Pabón in Sola En La Pandemia Está Cañón

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) has invited popular Puerto Rican actor and comedian Marian Pabón to bring some much-needed comic relief to Chicago with Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón (Being Alone in a Pandemic is Hard), her new one-woman show about how she survived the pandemic.

The madness of lockdown, masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing, face shields, gloves, serological and molecular tests, five baths a day, and to top it all off, the celibacy.

Pabón will look back at all that and more with a dose of humor in Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón, live, one show only, Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St., in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Tickets, $25, are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit clata.org.

Note: Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón will be presented in Spanish. The Bobby Delgado Latin Jazz Trio will perform after the show.

"It's been a long year, so Chicago's Latino community? Here's your chance to go to a live event again and laugh out loud with Pabón's new show about the all-too-familiar situations we've all learned to live with the past 14 months," said Myrna Salazar, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CLATA, producer of the annual Destinos-Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón, directed and produced by Julio Ramos, is presented by CLATA in association with Mike Oquendo Events.

Marian Pabón is one of the most versatile actors in Puerto Rico. She is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. With a

45-year professional career, she has performed in theater, musical theater, film, TV, and stand-up comedy in Puerto Rico, and across the US, the Dominican Republic and Portugal. Pabón has played many characters such as Roxy Heart from the musical Chicago, Amanda Wingfield from The Glass Menagerie, Brenda Q and Marrayo on the TV show El Condominio and Madre Superior in the films Broche de Oro 1 and 2, among others.

﻿Her plays include Esperando tu Regreso and Medea, which was presented as part of the inaugural DESTINOS-Chicago International Latino Theater Festival in 2017. She is also the author of the books "Mejor Sola que Mal Acompañada," "Yo soy una Cougar," "CiberAmor or Eter," among others. Her stand-up shows include Soy Menopaúsica...y que? and Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón. Pabón has been recognized with many awards including Best Actor at the Puerto Rico Theater Critics Circle, Best New Actor at Agueybaná, Best TV Actor at the Quijote Awards and Best Supporting Actor at Coribantes Festival.