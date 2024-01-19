CINDERELLA Opens This Sunday At Lyric Opera of Chicago

The bright colors of Cinderella's fanciful production and music are sure to bring cheer to Chicago's winter season. 

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The New Version Of WHAT THE Photo 4 Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The New Version Of WHAT THE WEIRD SISTERS SAW

CINDERELLA Opens This Sunday At Lyric Opera of Chicago

Rossini's popular retelling of the beloved Cinderella story, on stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago from January 21 to February 10, 2024, adds a few fabulous operatic twists to the traditional fairy tale. Audiences of all ages will delight in this clever romantic comedy that is presented in legendary director and designer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle's lushly extravagant and candy-colored production.

Cinderella's cast is led by two fresh faces who are renowned in Europe for their portrayals of the opera's iconic leading roles: Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in her U.S. operatic debut as the princess-in-waiting and Jack Swanson as the prince-in-disguise. They are joined by beloved veterans Alessandro Corbelli, fresh off his role in Lyric's side-splitting The Daughter of the Regiment and celebrating the 50th anniversary of his professional debut, and Joshua Hopkins, who returns to Lyric for his sixth role with the company.

Conductor Yi-Chen Lin, a favorite collaborator of Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola, makes her Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Rossini's lively and playful score.

The bright colors of Cinderella's fanciful production and music are sure to bring cheer to Chicago's winter season. 

Read the Cinderella digital program book before the performance.

Performance dates for Cinderella are January 21 matinee, 26, 30, February 1 matinee, 4 matinee, 7 matinee, and February 10, 2024. All performances take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Audio description, a guided touch tour of the set, and SoundShirts are available at the January 21 matinee performance. For more information, visit lyricopera.org/accessibility.

Cinderella is performed in Italian, with easy-to-follow English titles projected above the stage.

The running time is 3 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission.

For tickets and information, call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/cinderella.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Join Raue Center For John Muellers WINTER DANCE PARTY Photo
Join Raue Center For John Mueller's WINTER DANCE PARTY

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the official and number one tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 2020!

2
THE MAGIC PARLOUR Extended at Goodman Theatre Through June Photo
THE MAGIC PARLOUR Extended at Goodman Theatre Through June

More magic in 2024! Critical and popular acclaim for third-generation magician Dennis Watkins, following the opening of his famed The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph, spur an extended calendar of additional performances into late spring 2024.

3
American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell to Continue Avant Garden Series With Oistrakh Sym Photo
American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell to Continue Avant Garden Series With Oistrakh Symphony

American composer-pianist Thomas Nickell continues the Avant Garden series with a concert featuring Dvořák's Serenade for Wind Instruments and Poulenc's Aubade Concerto Choréographique.

4
Review: ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre Photo
Review: ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre

It’s delightful, it’s delicious, it’s de-lovely...it’s ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre. Artistic Director Michael Weber’s production captures all the joy and laughs in Cole Porter’s 1934 classic musical comedy. Thanks to the new 2022 book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, it’s also a tight ship running two hours and fifteen minutes (original book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard LIndsay, and Russel Crouse.)

More Hot Stories For You

Trey Ellis, Rona Siddiqui, Anthony Fedorov & More to Join Goodspeed's 12th Annual JMF Writers GroveTrey Ellis, Rona Siddiqui, Anthony Fedorov & More to Join Goodspeed's 12th Annual JMF Writers Grove
Ginger Minj Brings THE BIG GAY CABARET to Venus Cabaret TheaterGinger Minj Brings THE BIG GAY CABARET to Venus Cabaret Theater
Steppenwolf Theatre Announces Casting For Chicago Premiere of THE THANKSGIVING PLAYSteppenwolf Theatre Announces Casting For Chicago Premiere of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team of SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUETheo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team of SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE

Videos

Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre
Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA Video
Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA
Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon' Video
Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Tad in 5th City in Chicago Tad in 5th City
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/01-3/02)
USAF Band of Mid-America Liberty For All Concert in Chicago USAF Band of Mid-America Liberty For All Concert
Performing Arts Center at Five Points (1/26-1/26)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
Beauty and the Beast in Chicago Beauty and the Beast
Beverly Arts Center (1/19-4/26)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience in Chicago Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience
Dekoven Center (4/15-4/21)
Golden Girls- The Laughs Continue in Chicago Golden Girls- The Laughs Continue
Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place (2/06-2/25)
Baby in Chicago Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
Dog Man: The Musical in Chicago Dog Man: The Musical
Studebaker Theater (1/31-2/24)
Death Becomes Her in Chicago Death Becomes Her
The Cadillac Palace Theatre (4/30-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You