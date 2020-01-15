CHARLEY'S AUNT Up Next at Saint Sebastian Players

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) continue their 39th season with the late 19th century British farce Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas. Performances take place February 21-March 15, 2020 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



In Charley's Aunt, Jack and Charley invite their young ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil, who will serve as their chaperone. But when she cancels her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? They solve the problem by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal into a black satin skirt, bloomers and wig.



Directing Charley's Aunt is SSP company member Jack Dugan Carpenter, whose previous SSP directing credits include The Woman in Black, Measure for Measure and Figments. He is managing director of The Plagiarists and has directed their productions of These Saints Will Burn, War Song, Matryoshka, Caesura: A Butchery, Münsterspiel, Some Like It Red and The Epic of Gilgamesh. SSP company members in the cast include Sean Michael Barrett, David R. Feiler, Russ Gager and Eric S. Prahl, joined by Valerie Gerlock, Megan Peters, Stephanie Price, Garrett Wiegel, Lizzie Williams and Joshua Paul Wright. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Jim Masini as co-producer and technical director, Jill Chukerman Test as co-producer, Paula Kenar as Properties Manager and John Austin as associate producer/assistant stage manager. Also on the team are John Jacobsen as lighting designer, Isaac Mandel as sound designer, Wyatt Kent as dramaturg/assistant director and Kaeley Osterman as stage manager.



SSP's 39th mainstage season concludes with Garson Kanin's comedy-drama Born Yesterday, running April 24-May 17, 2020. In addition to the three-play subscription season, SSP presents its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival June 4-7, 2020.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History

Charley's Aunt runs February 21-March 15, 2020,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago.

Free parking is available in two lots.

Full-priced tickets are $25; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $18,

and students with valid IDs may purchase $18 tickets at the door.

Group rates also are available.



SSP is participating in Chicago Theatre Week

with a special preview performance Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m.,

as well as regular performances February 21, 22 and 23.

Patrons who purchase through ChicagoTheatreWeek.com

pay only $15 per ticket, subject to availability.



All programming is subject to change.

For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.





