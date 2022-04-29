Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Announces 2022-2023 Season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 three-play season. The season will open with Bruce Norris' Tony, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Clybourne Park," directed by Kurt Naebig (Sept. 8 - Oct. 9). It will be followed by Alan Ayckbourn's feisty holiday comedy, "Season's Greetings," directed by Connie Canaday Howard (Nov. 17 - Dec. 18). With a nod to the Cleve Carney Museum of Art/MAC summer 2023 exhibition "Warhol," BTE will complete the season with Vince Melocchi's fictional play "Andy Warhol's Tomato" directed by Steve Scott (Feb. 2 - March 5). Please note: all plays in BTE's 2022-2023 Season contain adult themes and language.

Says Canaday Howard, "Everyone at BTE is so looking forward to this season. Each piece is sure to be entertaining, compelling and thought provoking. Each play will encourage us to stretch our artistic wings, while delivering that signature BTE experience audiences have come to expect and love."

BTE's 2022-2023 three-play season includes the following:

"Clybourne Park"

By Bruce Norris

Directed by Kurt Naebig

Sept. 8 - Oct. 9; Preview Thursday, Sept. 8; Press Opening Friday, Sept. 9

Performances Thursday - Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," "Clybourne Park" is a provocative two act comedy/drama set in the same house 50 years apart in the suburbs of Chicago. Act

I is set in 1959 when Russ and Bev are moving to the suburbs - selling their home to the

neighborhood's first black family. Act II is decades later when a young white couple buys the same property with plans to demolish and build a larger home. Now a predominately black community battles to protect the historic qualities of the community in the face of gentrification. The New York Times calls "Clybourne Park," "vital, sharp-witted and ferociously smart."

"Season's Greetings"

By Alan Ayckbourn

Directed by Connie Canaday Howard

Nov. 17 - Dec. 18; Preview Thursday, Nov. 17; Press Opening Friday, Nov. 18

Performances Thursday - Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

Friends and family gather at Neville and Belinda's home to celebrate the holidays.

Hilarious mayhem is quickly unleashed due to a tryst under the Christmas Tree, an unforgettable puppet show and maybe even a murder. "Season's Greetings" offers a seriously entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. The Guardian notes, "...the action escalates into laugh-aloud ridiculousness...4-Stars."

By Vince Melocchi

Directed by Steve Scott

Feb. 2 - March 5; Preview Thursday, Feb. 2; Press Opening Friday, Feb. 3

Performances Thursday - Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

It's 1946 in Pittsburgh. 18-year-old Andy Warhol finds himself in the basement of a

working-class bar. Over the course of a summer, he gives and gets inspiration, guidance and friendship from a surprising source in this fictional take on an apocryphal story of an American legend. "We go to the theater for unique experiences and on rare occasions we're

rewarded with something transcendent. Something like Andy Warhol's Tomato" (Larchmont

Buzz).

Tickets

BTE's 2022 - 2023 season performances will take place in the Playhouse Theatre of the

McAninch Arts Center located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets are currently on sale by subscription. A Season Flex-Pass is also available online redeemable for each production during BTE's 2022 - 2023 Season. Subscriber benefits include free ticket exchanges, invitation to subscriber nights and subscription to the SuBTExt Newsletter.

Single play tickets are $42 ($40 senior) and go on sale Aug. 6. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For group sales information email kazmierskik@cod.edu or call 630.942.3026. For more information about BTE's season, visit AtTheMAC.org or call the Box Office 630.942.4000.

